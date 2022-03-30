Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market 360-Degree Research with Current and Future Trends 2022 to 2030
Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market to Witness 4.34% Growth during 2022 - 2030PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market is a latest research study released by Absolute Markets Insights evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides crucial statistics on the market status of the leading Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test market players and offers information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Point of Care (PoC) Lipid Test Market. The report uses effective graphical presentation techniques, such as graphs, charts, tables as well as pictures for better understanding. The global point of care (PoC) lipid test market was valued at US$ 260.48 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.34% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
The growing prevalence of target diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and dyslipidemia, as well as the changing nature of the medical sector, is driving the global point of care (PoC) lipid test market. Moreover, growing geriatric population across developed and developing economies is also contributing towards the market growth. Points of care (PoC) tests are medical tests that aid in the diagnosis of a problem in the human body at a specific point. PoC testing have several advantages, including the elimination of sample transportation to the central laboratory, a simple analytic process, a small sample requirement (e.g., only a drop of blood), and very quick availability of results (1–2 minutes). Increased investments by major companies to develop technologically advanced point of care (PoC) lipid test devices are expected to drive the growth of global point of care (PoC) lipid test market during the forecast period. For example, Abbott's Cholestech Ldx Analyzer is designed to deliver accurate, actionable, and easily accessible results that have become an industry standard in point-of-care lipid profile, cholesterol, and glucose testing. It provides data for immediate risk assessment and therapeutic monitoring of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
Consumable of the PoC lipid test include test strips, cassette, and others. Point of care (PoC) has the potential to provide rapid blood and other critical care test results in close proximity to the patient. The test strip provides rapid test results and has the potential to improve patient care. Hospitals and specialty centres require regular supply of these consumables to ensure seamless operations and cater to the patients in a timely and efficient manner, which is majorly fuelling the segment’s growth in the global point of care (PoC) lipid test market.
Rising cases of chronic diseases such as liver and renal diseases, as well as diabetes, are expected to contribute to the growth of global point of care (PoC) lipid test market over the forecast period. The leading cause of death among pateitns with chronic kidney disease is cardiovascular disease (CVD). One of the most significant pathophysiological mechanisms for CVD in CKD patients is the widespread and possibly increased formation of atherosclerotic plaques owing to hyperlipidemia, uremic toxins, inflammation, and endothelial dysfunction. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects more than one in every seven adults in the United States or about 37 million people. The risk of CKD is even higher for people who have diabetes or high blood pressure, the two most common causes of kidney disease. Kidney disease affects nearly one-third of people with diabetes and one-fifth of people with high blood pressure.
The World Health Organization (WHO) declared a pandemic of a novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), in March 2020. When COVID-19 cases began to rise worldwide, experts identified that the virus was especially dangerous for people with heart disease and related conditions, particularly for patients with high blood pressure. Telecommunication and internet technologies have been adopted to ensure seamless transformation of information in the required time. Patient portals were among one of the methods of connecting physicians with patients, who may be quarantined or working from home. The results of home testing devices could be downloaded into the patient's medical record on these portals for review by the physician. Point of care (PoC) testing devices are becoming a more popular method of providing laboratory testing close to the patient with a quick turnaround of test results. Healthcare delivery is evolving to better meet the needs of patients. Initiatives by companies to adapt more seamlessly to changing market conditions showcases positive growth prospects for the global point of care (PoC) lipid test market over the forecast period.
According to the global figures, in 2021, North America accounted for the highest share in the global point of care (PoC) lipid test market. Countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico have made significant technology investments and are implementing advanced medical devices in the healthcare industry. Furthermore, the region's high number of patients with cardiovascular diseases, combined with the presence of advanced medical infrastructure, contributes to the market growth. In order to produce high-quality products, manufacturers in this region are focusing on product development as well as the incorporation of advanced technologies, which is will fuel the market growth over the period of next eight years.
The key market participants operating in the global point of care (PoC) lipid test market are:
• Abaxis
• PTS Diagnostics
• A Menarini Diagnostics s.r.l
• Abbott
• EuroMedix
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• iXensor
• Nova Biomedical
• SD Biosensor, INC
• Siemens Healthcare GmbH
• Other Market Participants
Global Point of Care (POC) Lipid Test Market:
By Offering
• Instruments
• Consumables
o Test Strips
o Cassette
o Others
By Disease Indication
• Lipid and Lipoprotein Disorders
o Hyperlipidemia
o Hypertriglyceridemia
o Familial Hypercholesterolemia
o Hyperlipoproteinemia
o Others
• Atherosclerosis
• Liver and Renal Diseases
• Diabetes Mellitus
• Others
By End Users
• Hospitals
• Physician Offices and Clinics
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
