RNA based therapeutics market Revenue of $25,121.95 million by 2027 | Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Silence Therapeutics

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What drugs are RNA based?

A number of RNA drugs have been approved for medical use, including aptamers (e.g., pegaptanib) that mechanistically act on protein target and small interfering RNAs (e.g., patisiran and givosiran) and antisense oligonucleotides (e.g., inotersen and golodirsen) that directly interfere with RNA targets.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global RNA based therapeutics market size generated $4,938.38 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $25,121.95 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “The increase in number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, further fuels the growth of the global RNA Based Therapeutics market.”

Rise in initiatives from government for large-scale sequencing projects drives the growth of the global RNA based therapeutics market. On the other hand, hurdles in drug delivery, high cost of research, and threats of failure restrain the growth to some extent. However, early commercialization of pipeline therapeutics is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

RNA based therapeutics is segmented into by type, by application, and by end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into RNA interference (RNAi) technologies and RNA antisense technologies. Based on application, the RNA based therapeutics market is segmented into genetic disorders and auto immune disorders. Based on end user, the market is segmented into research institutes, and hospitals & clinics. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Impact of COVID-19 on RNA Based Therapeutics Market-

Also, mRNA vaccines could potentially offer long-term solutions all over the world for diseases ranging from influenza to AIDS, but owing to lockdown measures and temporary closure of research institutes and academic research, the demand for RNA based therapeutic solutions decreased significantly.

This trend is quite likely to continue till the pandemic is completely over.

North America held the major share in 2020-

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths the global RNA based therapeutics market. High expenditure on R&D, presence of major players & their product availability, and well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region propel the market growth. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 18.9% throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to improvements in R&D facilities, available disposable income, and rapidly developing economic conditions.

Key players in the industry-

Silence Therapeutics plc.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Sarepta Therapeutics

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Benitec Biopharma Inc.

Genzyme (Sanofi), Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Biogen, Inc.

Gradalis, Inc.

