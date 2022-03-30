Matcha Tea Market Registering a CAGR of 7.1% By 2027|AOI Tea Company, Ikeda Tea World, Unilever

Matcha Tea Market

Demand for matcha tea is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for matcha tea from cosmetic, culinary, and food industries.

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Matcha Tea Market by Product Type, Nature, Form, and Sales Channel: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the global matcha tea market size was valued at $2,454.3 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,480.5 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2027.

Matcha tea is a type of green tea that is made by picking young tea leaves and then grinding these tea leaves into a bright green powder. It is a form of Japanese green tea, which is available in powdered and liquid forms. This tea exhibits a mellow and smooth flavor. It is obtained from Camellia sinensis plant that is harvested in China and Japan, due to its climatic and soil conditions.

The global matcha tea market growth is driven by rise in consumer focus toward adopting healthy lifestyle and multiple health benefits associated with matcha tea. For instance, matcha tea helps to reduce weight, cures headache & body pain, decreases cholesterol levels, and minimizes the chances of heart attacks.

The outbreak of coronavirus has positively impacted the matcha tea market along with all stages of supply chain and value chain. Owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, consumers have become more concerned about their overall health & wellness. This is attributed to the fact that they have acknowledged that COVID-19 is impacting their mental & physical well-being. This, in turn, is propelling the demand for wellness beverages, including matcha tea, thereby contributing toward the matcha tea market growth.

The global matcha tea market is segmented into product type, form, nature, sales channel, and region. By product type, the market is bifurcated into regular and flavored. Depending on form, it is fragmented into powder and liquid. On the basis of nature, it is categorized into conventional and organic. As per sales channel, it is segregated into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, foodservice, online store, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America ( U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, Australia & New Zealand and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia , South Africa ,Turkey, and rest of LAMEA).

Region wise, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2019, due to rise in adoption of healthy lifestyle in the region, which leads to rise in demand for matcha tea. However, North America is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period.

Key findings of the study

By product type, the regular segment garnered the highest share in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2027.

Depending on nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest matcha tea market share in 2019 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8%.

On the basis of form, the powder segment dominated the market in 2019, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.8%.

As per sales channel, the online store segment led the market, in terms of share, in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 9.7%.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific occupied the maximum share in the matcha tea market in 2019, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the global matcha tea industry include AOI Tea Company, Ikeda Tea World, Unilever, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., ITO EN Ltd., Encha, Grace & Green, Green Foods, TATA Consumers Products Ltd., and Marukyu Koyamaen.

