Global Physiotherapy Examination Tables Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends 2021 - 2029
Global Physiotherapy Examination Tables Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% over the Forecast PeriodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Physiotherapy Examination Tables Market Report by Absolute Markets Insights is a meticulously undertaken study. Experts with proven credentials and a high standing within the research fraternity have presented an in-depth analysis of the subject matter, bringing to bear their unparalleled domain knowledge and vast research experience. They offer some penetrating insights into the complex world of Physiotherapy Examination Tables Market Industry. Their sweeping overview, comprehensive analyses, precise definitions, clear classifications, and expert opinions on applications, make this report nothing short of brilliant in its presentation and style. In terms of revenue, the physiotherapy examination tables market was valued at US$ 414.28 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.
The physiotherapy examination tables market is being driven by the world's rapidly aging population and the consequent rise in the global prevalence of chronic diseases. Physiotherapy has been used as an effective approach to treat such disorders, and as medical technology advances, there is a greater demand for efficient physiotherapy equipment. Furthermore, the incidence of cardiovascular diseases and pulmonary disorders is driving up demand for physiotherapy equipment. Technological advancements and innovations by major companies are also projected to boost the growth of physiotherapy examination tables market over the forecast period. For instance, Medifa offers electrically adjustable multifunctional tables in the medifa 2000 series that can be used in a range of methods. They are frequently used as examination and treatment tables in general medicine, gynecology, and physiotherapy, in addition to ambulances. Work processes can be optimized and made more ergonomic due to the versatile adjustment options available in the table, which are carried out with the help of an easily operated footswitch. This table offers various adjustments based on patients’ needs, including trendelenburg- and anti-trendelenburg adjustments, headrest adjustments, and backrest adjustments.
COVID-19 has had a significant impact on all industries worldwide, including the medical field. SARS-CoV-2 is a new coronavirus strain that emerged in 2019 and causes coronavirus infection (COVID-19). Pneumonia and respiratory failure are the most common causes of morbidity and death in patients, necessitating artificial ventilation and other methodologies to improve respiratory function. Increase in demand for other equipment by hospitals and clinics, such as examination and treatment beds, personal protective equipment (PPE), and other equipment, has also contributed to the growth of the physiotherapy examination tables market in the pandemic. The increasing demand for physiotherapy equipment in pandemic was due to the opening of new emergency hospitals to treat patients. The industry's innovative approach to technology, as well as its flexibility and adaptability, have been crucial to the market's growth.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of physiotherapy examination tables market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Our 420+ Pages Report titled, “Physiotherapy Examination Tables Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021 - 2029”, will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global market size and forecast values (2015 – 2029), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Years Considered (2015 – 2029)
o Historic Years: 2015 - 2019
o Base Year: 2020
o Forecast Years: 2021 – 2029
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends)
• Impact of Covid-19: Global Physiotherapy Examination Tables Market
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• Market Share Analysis, 2020
• Detailed profiles of major market participants operating in the market, encompassing information pertaining to company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies
• Region specific reports including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also available in our repository.
• The reports can be provided in different languages including French, Korean, Japanese, Arabic, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese and other languages.
Key Findings of the Report:
• 2 section model of the examination table held the highest share in the physiotherapy examination tables market in 2020 due to its ease of use, increasing demand from hospitals and clinics, and easy availability in the market. SCHMITZ u. Söhne GmbH & Co. KG offers a two-section "varimed" examination table, as well as stools, multipurpose trolleys, and examination seats all over the world. This product is equipped with a proven hand and foot ring release mechanism that allows for quick and safe height adjustments.
• The electric examination table in the global physiotherapy examination tables market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. Continuous technological advancement in medical devices, as well as an increase in demand for electric-based equipment over manual-based equipment, are expected to contribute to the market's growth over the forecast period. These examination tables are electrically powered to provide smooth movement of the couch height, backrest, and leg rest. Electric-based treatment tables are useful in specialist practices where complex diagnoses and procedures are required because they are more adaptable to the needs of both the doctor and the patient. For instance, the YA-ET301D Electric Hospital Examination Table offered by Zhangjiagang Medi Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. is intended for use in both hospitals and private practices. It provides exceptional comfort during examinations, therapy, massage, and medical gymnastics.
• The physiotherapy centers in the physiotherapy examination tables market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period because of rising consumer preference towards specialty treatment centers for the treatment. Increasing physiotherapy centers in developing economies is also contributing to the segment's growth in the global market.
• The direct distribution channel accounted for the largest market share in the physiotherapy examination tables market in 2020. Direct distribution channels enable manufacturers and service providers to deal with their end customers directly. Direct distribution companies have complete control over how their product is marketed and sold. Furthermore, direct distribution enables brands to cultivate genuine relationships with their product's end users.
• North America dominated the global physiotherapy examination tables market in terms of revenue share in 2020. Countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico have made significant investments in the healthcare sector and are implementing physiotherapy equipment for medical treatment and other applications. Furthermore, the presence of key players are aiding in the growth of the market in this region. The United States holds a substantial share of the North American physiotherapy market. With an increase in the number of physiotherapists, the country's market for physiotherapy examination tables is growing. According to the World Confederation for Physical Therapy, there were approximately 217,619 physical therapists in the United States in 2019.
Some of the players operating in the global physiotherapy examination tables market are:
• ABCO Health Care Pty Ltd
• BTL
• Cardon Rehabilitation and Medical Equipment Ltd.
• Clinton Industries, Inc.
• Deluxe Scientific Surgico Pvt Ltd
• Divine Physiotherapy Equipments
• Guangdong Dongpin beauty & medical technology Co., Ltd.
• Hausmann Enterprises, LLC
• HIDEMAR, S.A.
• HMS Medical Systems
• Medifa
• SEERS Medical Limited
• Other Market Participants
Global Physiotherapy Examination Tables Market:
By Model
• 4 Sections
• 3 Sections
• 2 Sections
• Others
By Operating Mode
• Hydraulic
• Electric
• Manual
By End Use
• Physiotherapy Centers
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Academic Institutions
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Direct
• Indirect
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
