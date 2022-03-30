Apple Cider Vinegar Registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030

Apple cider vinegar has experienced a rise in usage in the cosmetic industry. More people are buying products, which have apple cider vinegar.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Apple cider vinegar market by product type, application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," The global apple cider vinegar market size was valued at $838.9 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,819.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. Apple cider vinegar is a type of fermented vinegar which is prepared by using apples. From the past few years, there has been rise in the demand for apple cider vinegar majorly among the health conscious consumers. This is attributable to its benefit of helping in weight loss, immunity boosting power and others. This in turn is driving the growth of the apple cider vinegar market in terms of value sales.

Apple cider vinegar has anti-inflammatory properties and consists of alpha hydroxyl acid and acetic acid. Thus, it can absorb excess oil from the skin, unplugged the blocked pores, helps in restoring the PH level of the skin and others. This in turn has increases its use in cosmetics products by the manufacturers. Thereby, driving the demand for apple cider vinegar from various industries contributing in driving the apple cider vinegar market growth in terms of value sales.

The outbreak of coronavirus has positively impacted the apple cider vinegar industry along with all stages of supply chain and value chain. During this COVID-19 outbreak, consumers were more concerned about their overall health & wellness. This is attributed to the fact that they acknowledged that COVID-19 is impacting their mental & physical well-being which in turn has driven the demand for apple cider vinegar globally.

The global Apple cider vinegar market is segmented are categorized into nature, form, distribution channel and region. By nature, it is classified into organic and conventional. By form the market is categorized into liquid and others. By distribution channel, it is divided supermarket/hypermarket, specialty store, online store and others. Region wise, the apple cider vinegar market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, South Korea, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Argentina and Rest of LAMEA).

Key findings of the study

By nature, the conventional segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2021 to 2030.

By form, the commercial segment accounted for the highest Apple cider vinegar market in 2020, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2021 to 2030.

By distribution channel, the supermarket/hypermarket segment accounted for the highest Apple cider vinegar market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2021 to 2030.

By region, North America occupied the maximum share in the market in 2020 and is expected to be the dominating segment during the Apple cider vinegar market forecast period.

Companies can operate their business in highly competitive market by launching new products or updated versions of existing products. Agreement with key stakeholders is expected to be a key strategy to sustain in the market. In the recent past, many leading players opted for product launch strategies to strengthen their foothold in the market. To understand the key apple cider vinegar market trends, strategies of leading players are analyzed in the report. Some of the key players in the apple cider vinegar market analysis includes Aspall, Pepsico Inc., Barnes Natural Pty Ltd, The Kraft Heinz Company, Carl Kühne KG (GmbH & Co.), Molson Coors Beverage Company, Stonewall Kitchen, White House Foods, Lost Coast Food

