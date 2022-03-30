Asia Pacific To See Highest Growth Rate in Global Aircraft Flight Control Systems (FCS) Market in the coming Years
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aircraft Flight Control Systems (FCS) Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Aircraft Type (Regional Jets, Very Large Aircraft, Narrow Body Aircraft, Wide Body Aircraft), Product, Component, Technology, Platform, and By Geography
The Global Aircraft Flight Control Systems (FCS) Market is accounted for $13.05 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $19.62 billion by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Aircraft flight control systems (FCS) are aerodynamic devices that combine automation and electromechanical skills. A conventional fixed-wing aircraft flight control system consists of flight control surfaces, the respective cockpit controls, connecting linkages, and the necessary operating mechanisms to control an aircraft's direction in flight. Aircraft engine controls are also considered as flight controls as they change speed. These systems consist of primary FCS and secondary FCS. These are used to provide safety to the aircraft during banking, pitching, and rolling and enhance the performance of aircraft. Primary FCS includes elevators, rudder, and ailerons, whereas, secondary FCS include trim systems, spoilers, wing flaps, and leading-edge devices. The linefit segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth, due to the increase in new aircraft orders on account of increasing demand from commercial airliners due to increasing air passenger traffic. North America is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to significant presence of aviation industry and high preference for air travel in the region. Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing number of cost-effective airlines and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in new aircrafts being used in commercial aviation in the region.
Some of the key players profiled in the Aircraft Flight Control Systems (FCS) Market include BAE Systems, Inc, Honeywell International, Inc, Liebherr Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MOOG Inc, Nabtesco Corporation, Parker Hannifin India Pvt. Ltd, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Rockwell Collins, Inc, Saab AB, Safran Electronics & Defense, UTC Aerospace Systems, Weststar Aviation Services, and Woodward Inc.
