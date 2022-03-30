RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market Size 2022, CAGR Value, Top Key Players, Competitive Landscape and Recent Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market Status (2017-2021) and Forecast (2022E-2030F) by Region, Product Type & End-Use is latest research study released by Absolute Markets Insights evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market.
Global RNA-targeted small molecules market is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries. Some of the players operating in the global RNA-targeted small molecules market are: ACCENT THERAPEUTICS, Anima Biotech Inc., Arrakis Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Epics Therapeutics, Expansion Therapeutics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, H3 Biomedicine Inc., Novartis AG, PTC Therapeutics, Ribometrix, SERVIER LABORATORIES, Skyhawk Therapeutics, , Other Market Participants.
Industry Trends
RNA is crucial in the control and expression of genes. It is an essential component in all biological systems as a central mediator of information transfer and gene regulation as it carries the instructions for protein synthesis. The importance of RNA structure in cellular processes and diseases has been revealed by recent advances in the understanding of RNA biochemistry, structure, and molecular biology. The process of using small-molecules to target RNA appears to be very similar to the more well-known process of targeting proteins. Small-molecules can change the way RNA functions by binding to pockets in these RNA structures. Small molecules target RNA in a wide range of diseases, including cancer, neurodegeneration, autoimmune, and inflammatory. Small molecules that target RNA are an emerging frontier in drug discovery and development because they open up a variety of new targets with novel approaches. Furthermore, an increasing number of cancer cases is expected to drive the growth of RNA-targeted small molecules market over the forecast period.
The market participants are undertaking strategic initiatives to collaborate with other companies, thereby contributing towards the growth of RNA-targeted small molecules market. For instance, Ribometrix, Inc., a biotechnology company, announced a significant collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, in January 2021 to discover and develop novel RNA-targeted small molecule therapeutics against several targets. This collaboration with Genentech combines their leadership in RNA therapeutics with their global reach and breadth of expertise to accelerate the development of this important new class of medicines.
COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11th, 2020 and since then it has caused millions of cases and a quarter million deaths. Pneumonia, lung injury, inflammation, and severe acute respiratory syndrome are clinical manifestations of this disease (SARS). Many pharmaceutical companies are actively involved in developing small molecule inhibitors to prevent virus entry into human hosts amidst the pandemic. Researchers from Goethe University in Germany discovered 69 small molecules that can bind to SARS-CoV-2 RNA segments, potentially stopping or slowing viral replication. The increased promise of innovation in drug discovery in the near future, showcases potential growth opportunities for market participants in the RNA-targeted small molecules market.
Which market aspects are illuminated in the report?
Executive Summary: It covers a summary of the most vital studies, the Global RNA-Targeted Small Molecules market increasing rate, modest circumstances, market trends, drivers and problems as well as macroscopic pointers.
Study Analysis: Covers major companies, vital market segments, the scope of the products offered in the Global RNA-Targeted Small Molecules market, the years measured and the study points.
Company Profile: Each Firm well-defined in this segment is screened based on a products, value, SWOT analysis, their ability and other significant features.
Manufacture by region: This Global RNA-Targeted Small Molecules report offers data on imports and exports, sales, production and key companies in all studied regional markets
Key Questions Answered with this Study
1) What makes RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market feasible for long term investment?
2) Know value chain areas where players can create value?
3) Teritorry that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?
4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?
5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in RNA-Targeted Small Molecules market?
6) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?
7) How influencing factors driving the demand of RNA-Targeted Small Molecules in next few years?
8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the RNA-Targeted Small Molecules market growth?
9) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?
10) How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is bringing big Change in RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market?
Global RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market:
RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market : By Offering
o mRNA Translation Modulators
o RNA Splicing Modification
o Direct RNA Targeting
o Others
RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market : By Therapeutic Indication
o Lung Fibrosis
o Cancer
o Neurodegenerative Diseases
o Autoimmune
o Inflammatory
o Others
RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market : By End Users
o Hospitals
o Research Laboratories
o Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
o Others
RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market : By Region
o North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
o Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Nordic Countries
• Denmark
• Finland
• Iceland
• Sweden
• Norway
Benelux Union
• Belgium
• The Netherlands
• Luxembourg
Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
New Zealand
Australia
South Korea
Southeast Asia
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Malaysia
• Singapore
• Rest of Southeast Asia
Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
o Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Key Benefits of the Report:
• Global, regional, country, size and their forecast from 2022-2030.
• Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market
• Detailed insights on emerging regions with qualitative and quantitative information and fact
• Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points
• Detailed analysis on industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, and supply chain to better understand the market and build expansion strategies
• Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long-term strategies
• Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as Collaborations, mergers, and new product launches in the market
