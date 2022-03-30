Extreme Reach Creates New Role for Patrick O’Donoghue: VP, Business Affairs East
Expert in commercial Business Affairs honed rights & licensing skills at Wieden + Kennedy, Ogilvy
Patrick’s depth of experience in Business Affairs, his strong legal background and his skills in team building and management, make him an excellent fit for this role.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extreme Reach, the global leader in creative logistics, has hired industry veteran Patrick O’Donoghue for a new role, the company announced today: VP of Business Affairs, East. Reporting to Chief Client Officer Patrick Hanavan, O’Donoghue will work closely with Talent leads in Business Affairs and Sales. He’ll also serve as a subject-matter expert for the Sales team and will help establish a program for internal training and development for Talent and Business Affairs team members.
O’Donoghue has practiced all aspects of advertising business affairs related to TV and digital media, rights clearance, music licensing, and other areas of advertising production. He’s well-versed in commercial copyright and trademark law, union and non-union talent issues, and federal regulatory compliance issues in the advertising industry.
“Patrick’s depth of experience in Business Affairs, his strong legal background and his skills in team building and management, make him an excellent fit for this role,” said Hanavan. “Having been a client of ER’s for many years, he knows us well and shares our foundational commitment to world-class customer service. ”
Most recently, O’Donoghue was Director of Business Affairs at Wieden + Kennedy NY. Having also worked at multiple W+K offices across eight years earlier in his career, he spent a total of 13 years in Business Affairs at the agency. In between, he served as Director of Business Affairs at Ogilvy & Mather NY, where he worked for more than seven years. Patrick earned a JD from Vermont Law School.
“I’ve been a long-time client of ER’s and have great respect for the expertise of the Talent and Business Affairs teams and the company’s one-of-a-kind creative asset management platform that has been a game changer for major brands and agencies,” said O’Donoghue. “I’ve seen first hand the importance of a technology platform that fully integrates talent and rights data with a brand’s creative assets. I look forward to learning from this excellent team and doing great work together. ”
With the negotiation of the SAG-AFTRA Commercials Contract currently in progress — a process that takes place every three years — the timing is excellent to have O’Donoghue join ER. A new contract is expected to be revealed in April.
About Extreme Reach
Extreme Reach (ER) is the global leader in creative logistics. Its end-to-end technology platform moves creative at the speed of media, simplifying the activation and optimization of omnichannel campaigns for brands and agencies with unparalleled control, visibility and insights.
One global creative-to-media supply chain answers the challenges of a complex marketing landscape and an equally complicated infrastructure under the global advertising ecosystem. The company’s groundbreaking solution integrates all forms of linear TV and non-linear video workflow seamlessly with talent payments and rights management. Now, brands and agencies can optimize campaigns as fast as consumer consumption shifts across linear TV, CTV, OTT, addressable TV, mobile, desktop, and video-on-demand.
Extreme Reach connects brand content with consumers across media types and markets, fully illuminating the marketing supply chain for a clear view of creative usage, waste, performance and ROI.
With the acquisition of Adstream, Extreme Reach operates in 140 countries and 45 languages, with 1,100 team members serving 93 of the top 100 global advertisers and enabling $150 billion in video ad spend around the world. More than half a billion creative brand assets are managed in ER’s creative logistics platform.
