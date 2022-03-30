Industry Veteran Luana Slettedahl Joins BlackFin Group
One of the mortgage industry’s most experienced consultants joins the growing firm.
I don’t know anyone else in the industry that has the depth and breadth of experience that she brings, especially when it comes to Capital Markets, the GSEs and Ginnie Mae.”DENVER, CO, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BlackFin Group, a management consulting firm serving the Banking and Mortgage Industries, announced today that industry veteran Luana Slettedahl has joined the company as a Principal. She brings forty years of diversified experience in Capital Markets, Mortgage Servicing Rights, GSE and Ginnie Mae relationship management and Seller / Servicer requirements to the company.
— Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO
“I am so pleased to have Luana on our team,” said Keith Kemph, BlackFin Group CEO. “I don’t know anyone else in the industry that has the depth and breadth of experience that she brings, especially when it comes to Capital Markets, the GSEs and Ginnie Mae. She brings a new level of consulting expertise to BlackFin at a time when the industry desperately needs what she knows.”
Slettedahl comes to BlackFin from Acorn Mortgage Consulting LLC, where she served as President. Prior to that she served as the Manager of Loan Securitization, Post Closing, Investor and Agency Eligibility for Colorado Housing and Finance Authority. Before that she was Senior Vice-President and Senior Transaction Manager for Phoenix Capital and Senior Vice-President of Secondary Marketing, in addition to various Operations oversight roles, at HomeAmerican Mortgage Corp. She started her career at Security Pacific Mortgage Corp., where she was eventually promoted to Vice-President of Trading.
Slettedahl’s background is extensive and includes developing loan pricing models, hedging strategies for multiple product types, best execution analysis, as well as layering of best execution with the value of the MSR asset. Her strength in Capital Markets includes investor contract negotiation, product implementation, loan securitization on a loan production volume of up to $3.5 billion.
“I already had a great experience working with Keith Kemph and Bill Corbet of BlackFin Group,” Slettedahl said. “I wasn’t looking for a new position, but my conversation with them was so free of clutter I was intrigued. So often, professional women must prove themselves over again and learn about a new pecking order with every new position, but I saw none of this in the BlackFin culture. Seeing an open culture led by positive people who are on a mission to change the business environment through consulting was very encouraging. I’m excited about this next chapter in my career.”
Slettedahl is trained in Lean Six Sigma methods and currently serves as the Programs Committee Chairperson of the Colorado Mortgage Lenders Association.
About BlackFin Group
BlackFin Group is a management consulting firm that specializes in innovation, technology and business optimization in the banking and mortgage banking industry. We are skilled in the successful execution of your firms’ critical initiatives by providing best-in-class resources that ensure project success. For more information, contact the company at (303) 524-1907, info@BlackFin-Group.com, or visit its website https://www.blackfin-group.com.
Rick Grant
RGA Public Relations
+1 570-497-1026
rick.grant@rga-pr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn