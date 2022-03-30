Multi-Rotor Drone Market 2021 Share Value by Leading Players – AeroVironment, Inc., Mota Group, Inc., Skyrocket Toys LLC
The higher emphasis on the incorporation of the multi-rotor drones in military bodies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Multi-Rotor Drone Market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.49 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market growth include growing adoption of the Multi-Rotor Drone by the defense agencies & intelligence bureau, newer use cases of multi-rotor drones in commercial sectors, and advacment in camera & battery technology, to name a few.
Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of the existing miliitary monitoring & controling technology and their further upgradation based on specific needs, and asymmetric warfare along with intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. The ability of the Multi-Rotor Drone to carry heavier & higher capacity of payload make it suitable for many different end-uses. These have been considered as a preferable option to the applications of inspections & payload carriers, where a higher precision maneuvering & ability to fly in multiple directions in difficult places, special target for extended periods is required.
Key players in the market include DJI, AeroVironment, Inc., Mota Group, Inc., Skyrocket Toys LLC, Guangdong Cheerson Hobby Technology Co., Ltd, Hubsan Technology Company Ltd., Prox Dynamics, Microdrones, Aerix Drone, and Acumen Robot Intelligence (ARI), among others.
Global Multi-Rotor Drone Market Report – Table of Contents:
Chapter 1 includes the global Multi-Rotor Drone market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.
Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Multi-Rotor Drone market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.
Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Multi-Rotor Drone market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.
Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Multi-Rotor Drone industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.
Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.
Emergen Research has segmented into the global Multi-Rotor Drone Market on the basis of Payload, End-Users, Price Range, and Region:
Payload Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Camera
Control Systems
Tracking Systems
Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Military
Commercial
Price Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
Budget
Medium
Premium
Key Findings from the Report:
In December 2019, Drone Aviation Holding Corp. revealed its merger with ComSovereign Corp, a US-based consortium of the 5G telecommunications radio, power systems, and silicon photonics, designed for the next generation of global networks.
The maneuverability of the multi-rotor drones with their ability to provide vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) properly compared to fixed-wing drones make perfect for many commercial applications.
The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, and South Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & semiconductor solutions, deliberately help propel market enforcement.
It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. Key strategic alliances for product development and advancements is expected to add traction to market growth going ahead. The report also covers an in-depth analysis of the key competitors of the market along with their growth strategies and business expansion plans.
Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:
North America
Canada
U.S.
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
U.K.
Rest of EU
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
U.A.E
Rest of MEA
