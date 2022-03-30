Submit Release
Governor Ivey Gives Warm Alabama Welcome to Garth Brooks

MONTGOMERY – Garth Brooks this morning announced a concert for June 4, 2022 in Birmingham. Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 8 at 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time. Governor Ivey followed the announcement with a warm welcome for the country legend:

“You can blame it all on our roots when we show up in boots to welcome Garth Brooks back to the Alabama Clay June 4 for the new Protective Stadium’s first concert. I am proud to have Garth here in Sweet Home Alabama and know Alabamians and folks from all over will give this country legend a warm welcome in Birmingham this summer.”

###

