Global RNA Based Therapeutics Market :Recent Status and Future Outlook of Industry Surveyed in New Research Report
The global RNA based therapeutics market was valued at US$ 4721.82 in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 16.87% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Absolute Markets Insights report, antisense oligonucleotides accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Antisense oligonucleotides have gained a significant importance since last decade for the treatment of rare diseases. These ASO’s are useful in treating diseases ranging from viral infections, respiratory diseases, cancer, and rare diseases such as duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), cystic fibrosis, etc. With growing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic and other genetic diseases, the key players and government are focusing on the development of ASO’s, thereby fueling the market growth. Recently, government bodies of various countries have made significant investments in projects related to the field of synthetic biology and genomics. For instance, In February 2021, the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) launched a project in the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre in the UK which aims to revolutionize the manufacturing of oligonucleotides through an alliance with AstraZeneca, Novartis, Exactmer, and the UK Research & Innovation. Inclisiran, a small interfering RNA used in the treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), would be the first medicine that is produced at a commercial scale as a result of this alliance. Moreover, the approval of ASO drugs for the treatment of various disease is contributing to the growth. Some of the recently approved antisense therapeutics include Viltepso (Duchenne muscular dystrophy, March 2020), Vyondys 53 (duchenne muscular dystrophy, December 2019), etc. Also, the ongoing development of several other drugs is anticipated to grow the RNA based therapeutics market. For instance, around 160 drug candidates are under development.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1068
Key Findings:
• By modality, antisense oligonucleotide segment registered for the major market share in the global RNA based therapeutics market in 2020.
• By route of administration, intravenous segment accounted for the highest market share in the RNA based therapeutics market in 2020. Intravenous drug administration provides the most complete drug availability with minimal delay and it can be targeted to various organs or cells.
• By therapeutic indication, oncology segment dominated the market in the RNA based therapeutics market in 2020. This growth is attributed towards the ongoing research and development for cancer therapies as well as the rising prevalence of cancer across the globe.
• By region, the North American region dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2020. The North American region dominates the market owing to increasing focus on the development of personalized therapies, increasing research and development in the field of genomics, presence of strong healthcare infrastructure and rising investments by public and private sector.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1068
The key companies profiled in the global RNA based therapeutics market are mentioned below:
• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• Arbutus Biopharma
• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• Benitec Biopharma
• Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
• Ionis Pharmaceuticals
• Sarepta Therapeutics
• Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG
• Silence Therapeutics
• Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc.
• Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
• Other Market Participants
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global RNA Based Therapeutics Market
By RNA Modality
• Small interfering RNA (siRNA)
• Micro RNA (miRNA)
• Antisense Oligonucleotide (ASO)
• Others
By Route of Administration
• Intravenous
• Subcutaneous
• Others
By Therapeutic Indication
• Oncology
• Cardiovascular Disease
• Genetic Diseases
• Infectious Diseases
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Purchase the latest in-depth RNA Based Therapeutics Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1068
Top Reports:
Immunity Supplements Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Immunity-Supplements-Market-2019-2027-681
Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Therapeutic-Drug-Monitoring-Market-2019-2027-686
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn