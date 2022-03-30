Surface Inspection Market to Set Phenomenal Growth Rate and Forecast Analysis 2021 – 2028 | Basler AG,Cognex Corporation

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global surface inspection market size reached USD 3.22 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.3%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of smart cameras and powerful image processors, as well as increasing integration of surface inspection systems with Artificial Intelligence (AI), the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud services, are expected to continue to drive global surface inspection market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028.

Rising application of surface inspection systems in the automotive industry is also expected to propel revenue growth of the market during the forecast period. For preventing errors at all phases of manufacturing, the automotive industry is reliant on high-quality surface inspection systems. Various material and production-induced faults are captured by surface inspection systems. Surface scanning can be used to check defects in complicated parts such as crankcases, cylinder bores, and cylinder heads, and also surface parts like printed electronics and cylinder head gaskets.

Global Surface Inspection Market research report offers a panoramic view of the Surface Inspection market, regulatory framework, and macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the growth of the industry. The report strives to offer authentic information about the Surface Inspection market size, share, product portfolio, revenue estimations, and growth rate. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with verified and reliable data obtained from industry experts and professionals.

Basler AG, ISRA Vision AG, Keyence Corporation, Omron Corporation, Cognex Corporation, Teledyne Technologies Inc., Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd., Datalogic S.p.A., AMETEK, Inc., and SICK AG

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Surface Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

2D

3D

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Cameras

Lighting Equipment

Processors

Optics

Frame Grabbers

Others

System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Camera-based

PC- based

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Robotic Cells

Traditional Systems

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Printing

Logistics

Others

Software segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. One of the major components of the surface inspection system is software. Image capture, processing, and analyzing operations are all controlled by software.

Automotive segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Various large components, like door panels, must be inspected using several cameras in the automotive industry, driving revenue growth of the segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period. Robust presence of key players including Omron Corporation and Keyence Corporation are among others in countries in the region is expected to drive market growth in Asia Pacific.

Study of the global Surface Inspection market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2019) and forecast (2021-2028)

Industrial structure analysis of the Surface Inspection market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape bench marking

Analysis of Surface Inspection market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Surface Inspection market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances

