Logistics Robots Market: Future Opportunities, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2027

Growing emphasis on warehouse automation is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global logistics robots market size was USD 5,512.6 Million in 2020, which is expected to reach USD 14.93 Billion in 2027 and register a steady 15.3% CAGR over the forecast period. The steady growth of the logistics robots market can be attributed to growing emphasis on warehouse automation as warehouse automation offers several advantages, including space savings, enhanced productivity, efficient flow of materials, lesser workforce requirement, lower operational expenditure, reductions in inventory level, improved return on investment, and safer operations.

Technological advancements in robotics and automation solutions have been resulting in significant changes across a range of industries and sectors. Companies in the field are constantly researching and developing new and more efficient and advanced solutions for various applications and industries. For instance, 2XL, which is a Belgium-based logistics firm, deploys automated guided vehicles to enhance warehouse efficiency, especially to reduce time spent by workforce in moving from one point in a warehouse to another, and allocating workers to perform more urgent tasks.

Emergen Research has recently published a new report on the Global Logistics Robots market that offers key insights about the regional and global scope of the Logistics Robots market. It offers key details about the recent product launches, technological advancements, supply and demand ratio, and regulatory framework. The report also offers details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and CAGR during the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with a thorough SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and feasibility analysis to offer competitive edge to the readers. The report focuses on the recent trends, major challenges and opportunities, and limitations pertaining to the ongoing pandemic.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Clearpath Robotics Inc., Omron Corporation, Alstef Group, Midea Group, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Kion Group AG, Teradyne Inc., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., and Toyota Industries Corporation and others as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

Emergen Research has segmented the global logistics robots market in terms of robot type, application, industry verticals, and region:

Robot Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Automated Guided Vehicles

Robot Arms

Autonomous Mobile Robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Palletizing & De-palletizing

Pick & Place

Transportation

Others

Industry Verticals Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

E-commerce & Retail

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

Key Findings from the Report:

In May 2020, ABB Ltd. announced the introduction of IRB 390 FlexPacker with faster and higher payload to support vertical packaging, custom-made packaging, and high-variation, high-speed sorting, and on-demand order picking in e-commerce and logistics warehouses.

Automated guided vehicles segment dominated other robot type segments in terms of revenue share in the global logistics robot market in 2020. This robot type finds extensive application in movement of inventory and materials within warehouses. Automated guided vehicles are used to substitute manual pick carts or forklifts, thereby reducing human intervention that may lead to inaccurate workflows, and eventually reduces waste and increases output, thus enhancing productivity and accuracy of warehouse operations.

Also, automated guided vehicles can operate round the clock and in conditions where human workforce either cannot, or do so with reduced efficiency such as in hazardous environments or under harsh weather conditions.

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of Buying the Global Logistics Robots Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast and assessment of the Global Logistics Robots Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Logistics Robots Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Logistics Robots Market

Thank you for reading the research report. To get more information about the customized report and customization plan, kindly connect to us and we will provide you with the well-suited customized report.

