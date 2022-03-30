Read This Report to Find out Total Addressable Market for Green Hydrogen Industry

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 897.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.1%, Market Trends – High demand from Europe

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global green hydrogen market size is expected to reach USD 2,565.7 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 14.1% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Rising demand for green hydrogen in the transport industry and increasing concerns about carbon emission are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Green hydrogen is a result of innovation in science and technology. Green hydrogen is produced by splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen through the use of an electrolyzer and electricity. Green hydrogen is mainly produced using natural resources, which makes it eco-friendlier and offers a sustainable substitute to fossil fuels for applications in various end-use industries.

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

AIR LIQUIDE, Engie, Siemens, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Ballard Power Systems, Plug Power Inc., SGH2 Energy Global LLC, Cummins Inc., Linde, and Guangdong Nation-Synergy Hydrogen Power Technology Co., Ltd.

For better understanding, the report further divides the market into key segments such as product types and application spectrum. The report also offers estimates about the segment and sub-segment expected to grow at a rapid pace and the key factors expected to drive revenue growth of the segments during the forecast timeline of 2018-2028.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In September 2021, Dubai announced that its green hydrogen project will enter “Expo 2020.” This innovative facility, which reaffirms United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) commitment to producing clean energy is a synergetic product among Dubai Electricity, Water Authority, and Siemens Energy. This step will drive the green mobility market in UAE, resulting in expansion of green hydrogen market in that country.

Alkaline electrolysis segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in 2020 as this type has higher operating hours than Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzers. Alkaline electrolyzers utilize liquid alkaline solution of potassium or sodium hydroxide as main electrolytes. This is more economical, which thus makes it more affordable for many sectors, thereby leading to high demand in the industry.

Solar resources segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020. Utilization of solar energy makes green hydrogen one of the most important Circular Carbon Economy (CCE) approaches to use natural resources. Moreover, steady decrease in prices of solar modules is further giving rise to its application worldwide and transforming the industry from hydrocarbon to solar electrification.

Power generation segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, owing to rising application of green hydrogen in the power generation industry. Green hydrogen has larger applicability than traditional grey and blue hydrogen owing to its cost efficiency for using natural resources in power generation.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Green Hydrogen market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Green Hydrogen market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Green Hydrogen market.

Emergen Research has segmented global green hydrogen market on the basis of technology, renewable resources, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Alkaline Electrolysis

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolysis

Renewable Resources (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Solar Resources

Water Resources

Wind Resources

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Power generation

Transport

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, Volume, Kilotons; 2018–2028)

Medical

Chemical

Petrochemicals

Grid injection

Others

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Green Hydrogen Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

