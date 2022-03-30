Fiber Cement Market Size, Scope, Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Challenges and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Fiber Cement Market Report, published by Emergen Research, offers an industry-wide assessment of the Fiber Cement market, which is inclusive of the most crucial factors contributing to the growth of the industry. The latest research report comprises an extensive analysis of the micro- and macro-economic indicators that influence the global market development during the forecast period of 2020-2027. The current trends of the Fiber Cement market, combined with a wide array of growth opportunities, key drivers, restraints, challenges, and other critical aspects, have been vividly detailed in the Fiber Cement market report. Furthermore, the report takes into account various market dynamics, which, in turn, generate a plethora of developmental prospects for the leading players involved in the of the Fiber Cement industry.

The fiber cement market is estimated to reach value of USD 21.40 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors driving the market include durable nature of fiber cement, prohibition on the usage of asbestos, and increase in the demand for fiber cement in construction activities.

Fiber cement siding is considered to have a longer lifespan compared to other materials used in construction. Fiber cement siding is used extensively not only by home-owners but also by builders and contractors. As per a recent study by the University of Minnesota, fiber cement is considered the best combination of low cost, high durability, and less impact on the environment. Fiber cement siding offers striking beauty. It has versatility traits that can blend well with artificial as well as natural textures. Due to versatility in shapes, sizes, and textures, fiber cement can be made to look like wood, masonry, or stucco. Consumers find this versatility feature fascinating. Hence, the fiber cement market is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Fiber Cement market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Market Scope:

One of the report’s central components is the broad Fiber Cement market segmentation that includes the product type gamut, application spectrum, end-user industry landscape, significant geographical regions, and the top market contenders. The report contains unbiased industry expert opinions on the current market scenario, past market performance, production & consumption rates, demand & supply ratio, and revenue generation forecasts over the estimated period. The key players’ financial positions, along with their gross profits, sales volumes, sales revenue, manufacturing costs, and other financial ratios, have been accurately gauged in the report. Furthermore, several analytical tools like investment assessment, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been implemented by our analysts’ team to evaluate the production and distribution capacities of the Fiber Cement market players.

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global Fiber Cement market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Key players operating in the market are James Hardie Industries Plc., CSR Limited, Etex Group NV, Alpha Roofing Industries LLC, Toray Corporation, Shandong Cement, American Fiber Cement Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, Cembrit Holding A/S, and Swiss Pearl

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In April 2018, James Hardie Industries Plc. acquired XI (DL) Holdings GmbH and its subsidiaries, including Fermacell GmbH, from Xella International S.A. James Hardie Industries Plc is a global building materials company and one of the largest manufacturers of fiber cement globally.

Based on application, the market has been classified into flooring, siding, wall partitions, molding & trim, and roofing. The siding segment is projected to expand at a significant rate of 4.2% during the forecast period. Siding is durable, fireproof, and insect resistant. Also, it performs extra-ordinarily during any natural calamity.

North America is projected to dominate the global fiber cement market during the forecast period. The strict rules and regulations regarding prohibition on usage of asbestos as a material in the construction sector have played a role of driving factor for the market in the region. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global fiber cement market based on application, material, end-user, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Flooring

Siding

Wall Partitions

Molding & Trim

Roofing

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Cellulosic Fiber

Portland Cement

Silica

End-user Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Residential

Non-residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Russia

U.K.

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest of MEA

Global Fiber Cement Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Fiber Cement market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Fiber Cement market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Fiber Cement market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Fiber Cement industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

