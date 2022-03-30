Premier Paint Dealer in LA, Offers Online Tools for HomeOwners to Enhance Paint Shopping Experience
Premier Paint Dealer in LA, Offers Online Tools for HomeOwners to Enhance Paint Shopping ExperienceFULLERTON, CA, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the beginning of the pandemic, many people are in distress about how to go about shopping and renovating their homes with minimum exposure to the outside world. Therefore, the company has provided an array of online tools to assist their customers to search for the right product and paint for their project ideas.
The company has always been well-reputed for providing top-class quality products and their wonderful customer services. For them, customer satisfaction is the top priority, and because of that, they have introduced tools such as “Kaleidoscope” Adobe Illustrator, and Photoshop Palettes so that customers can choose what is right for them without any hassle.
How Does “Kaleidoscope” Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop Palettes Help Customers Make the Right Choice?
The palettes are a reflection of the magnificent colors that the company offers. Though they might not be able to illustrate the quality of their product through the palette, they showcase the multitudes of colors that they offer to their clients.
Through the palettes provided, the clients can select their desired colors and see if they fit the project they plan to use Vista Paints products in. The customer can then order a free sample to test the quality and the color of the paint before intending to spend money on buying the product in larger amounts.
Vista Paint has accumulated one of the best reviews throughout the years; it has been offering services to its clients. One of them includes:
“I had knotty pine walls in one rental that years ago I had coded with a Minwax product that lightened the walls and came out a beautiful color and I loved it because we never had to paint and all of our renters commented on it and loved it. So we had another rental with the same wood walls that we had painted and painted over for years in white and we wanted to do it with that rental! He came to our rental, looked over the walls and the next batch of his sealer, and came up with a combination of stain and sealer all in one that came very very close to what we had. But beyond that, he would deliver to us when we needed to paint now that's customer service. No other place I would go.” -Deborah L.
Contact Vista Paints for all your paint-related needs today. You can also visit their website for details and order free color samples.
Contact Vista Paint
2020 E. Orangethorpe Ave. Suite 210, Fullerton, CA 92831
714-680-3800
rhartwig@vistapaint.com
About Vista Paint
From its humble beginnings in Stanton, California, in 1956 to the current 45 store-wide chains, Vista Paint has been serving the consumer and professional paint industry with quality products for over 60 years. Still independently owned and operated by our founder, the Vista Paint associates work diligently to provide the same level of service that originated from Stanton so many years ago. The employees take great pride in the Vista legacy and look forward to serving its prospective clients and customers.
Vista Paint
Vista Paint
+1 714-680-3800
email us here