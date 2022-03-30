Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2027

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data has published a new report titled Global Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery Market research report that offers an extensive overview of the industry to help the readers gain a competitive edge in the Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery industry through strategic investment plans and deeper understanding of the Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery industry. The report also offers extensive statistical analysis to impart a deeper understanding of the Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery industry and the changing dynamics of the business sphere. The report also focuses on key aspects of the market such as market share, market size, volume, revenue growth, competitive landscape, and regional analysis of the market. The report considers the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of COVID-19 crisis.

Market Overview:

The automotive industry is expected to register significant revenue growth over the forecast period driven majorly by ongoing trend of on-demand mobility services, increasing vehicle sales due to growing demand for luxury cars and increasing disposable income among individuals, and increasing penetration of autonomous technology. Rapid shift towards hybrid and electric vehicles owing to rising concerns regarding carbon emissions and negative impact on environment coupled with increasing technological advancements in software-based systems, introduction of apps, and remote services are further expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of autonomous driver-assistance systems (ADAS), consumer understanding, and increasing focus on passenger safety has further revolutionized the automotive industry, Growth of automotive aftermarket and increasing progress of OEMs are also some other crucial factors.

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery industry to assist the established companies and new entrants capitalize on lucrative emerging opportunities in the market. The report also offers an extensive profiling of the key companies along with their product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, profit margins, revenue generation, market reach, and global position. It also studies the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches among others happening in the market.

Key companies in the market include:

The key players operating in the global automotive lithium-ion battery market are Amperex Technology Ltd. (ATL), A123 System LLC, Blue Energy Co. Ltd., Johnson Matthey, LG Chem Ltd., Johnson Controls Inc., SAFT, Toshiba Corp., and Panasonic Corp., among others.

Key Regions Studied in the Report:

North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The report also segments the Automotive Lithium-Ion Battery market on the basis of the different product types offered by the market, application spectrum, end-use industries, regions, and technologies among others. It offers key insights into factors that are expected to contribute to revenue growth of each segment along with CAGR, market share, market growth, and market size.

Segments:

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP)

• Lithium-Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminum Oxide,

• Lithium-Manganese Oxide,

• Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt,

• Lithium Titanate Oxide

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

• Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs)

• Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

• OEM

• Aftermarket

