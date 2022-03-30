Automotive After Market Analysis, Revenue Share, Company Profiles, Launches, & Forecast Till 2028

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive After Market Report published by Reports and Data is an extensive analysis of the Automotive Aftermarket and includes a study of several factors that positively or negatively impact the growth of the market. The report offers key insights into historical data, current and future market trends, recent technological developments, key competitors, and regional bifurcation along with key segments and sub-segments. The report strives to present the reader with deep insights of the market that can assist them in making fruitful business decisions and strategic investment plans.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of market share, consumption, growth rate, and product type and application growth. It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. The report presents critical insights into key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market and the key trends that are revolutionizing the automotive industry.

Increasing digitization, growing focus on passenger safety and managing mobility behavior of users, and integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in connected mobility are some key factors driving market growth. Rising disposable income among individuals across developing countries, shifting focus to electric vehicles to curb carbon emissions, and increasing sales of commercial and passenger vehicles are some other key factors driving market growth. Integration of new technologies, implementation of sustainability policies, increasing autonomous driving, and rapid electrification are further fueling revenue growth of the market.

The report further studies the latest technological and product developments of the regions and offers key insights into current and emerging trends. It further offers a comprehensive coverage of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and partnerships, among others. It further provides detailed analysis of key companies operating in the market with regards to financial standing, product portfolio, business expansion plans, and revenue growth.

Prominent market players analyzed and profiled in this research study include:

Key companies in the global market include Tata Auto Component Systems, Minda Industries Limited, 3M, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Denso Corporation, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, COOPER TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY, and Robert Bosch GmbH.

Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report provides details about production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables and provides assessment of key factors influencing growth of these segments.

Report scope:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Battery

• Brake Pads

• Filters

• Gasket & Seals

• Lighting Components

• Wheels

• Body Parts

• Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

Certification Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Certified Parts

• Genuine Parts

• Uncertified Parts

