Liquid Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast | Top Key Players – Foxfarm Fertilizer, Kugler Company, ICL Fertilizers

Increasing need for precision farming and crop protection and presence of necessary nutrients in liquid fertilizer are market for liquid fertilizers

The Global Liquid Fertilizers Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Liquid Fertilizers industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Liquid Fertilizers market along with crucial statistical data about the Liquid Fertilizers market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The liquid fertilizer market is estimated to reach value of USD 3.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. In farming, fertilizers is one of the largest expenses and hence, determining the suitable fertilizer and its correct application process is crucial. One of the greatest advantages of using liquid fertilizers is their immediate penetration. Also they helps the plant get easy access to nutrients. Several farmers use liquid fertilizers to obtain immediate root growth in early season.

Organic liquid fertilizers are primarily produced from natural sources such as green waste and food waste, which are not toxic, and not harmful to any animal or human being. Since these fertilizers are organic, they provides soil with various nutrients. This in turn, improves the quality of soil.

The report considers COVID-19 as a key contributor of the dynamically altered market scenario. The report covers a comprehensive impact analysis of the global health crisis on the overall growth of the market. Furthermore, the report covers the current and future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market and its key segments.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Liquid Fertilizers market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Liquid Fertilizers market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Liquid Fertilizers market.

Segmental Analysis

The global Liquid Fertilizers market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Liquid Fertilizers sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Key players operating in the market are Yara International ASA, AgroLiquid AD, Nutri-Tech Solutions PtyLtd, ICL Fertilizers, Haifa Chemicals Ltd, Plant Food Company Inc., K+S Aktiengesellschaft, Compo Expert GmbH, Kugler Company, and Foxfarm Fertilizer

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

In November 2020, AgroLiquid introduced springuP, a liquid phosphorus product. This invention would help boost crop productivity by providing phosphorus (P), potassium, and nitrogen at an early stage.

In March 2019, Yara International ASA launched Yaralix, a tool used in precision farming, which helps farmers to measure required crop nitrogen by using their smartphones.

The nitrogen segment has been dominating the global market for liquid fertilizers for years, and it is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global liquid fertilizer market based on nutrients type, manufacturing process, compounds, crop type, fertilizer application method, and region as follows:

Nutrients type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Phosphorus

Nitrogen

Potassium

Micronutrients

Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Organic

Synthetic

Compound Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

CAN

UAN

MAP

DAP

Potassium Nitrate

Crop Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Cereals

Oil-seeds

Fruits

Pulses

Fertilizer Application Method Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

Direct Soil Application

Fertigation

Folias Spray Application

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

​​​​​​​Radical Highlights of the Liquid Fertilizers Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Liquid Fertilizers market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Liquid Fertilizers market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

