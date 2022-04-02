Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market has eventually Become Competitive with New Entrants, Business Outlook 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The rising research activities in the pharmaceutical industry & the growing demand for advanced therapeutic procedures are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market is forecasted to be worth USD 9.91 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The rapid growth of the global market for oligonucleotide synthesis can be attributed to the growing demand for advanced therapeutic procedures. Besides, the rising research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry is expected to drive the market growth further. Moreover, the increasing applications of synthesized oligonucleotides are also likely to augment the market growth over the forecasted timeline.

The lack of standardized regulations for the safe use of synthesized oligonucleotide is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecasted period. The latest report is the first study encompassing the current Oligonucleotide Synthesis market situation with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the advent of the outbreak, the global economic landscape has been grappling with adverse financial consequences.

The report analyzes the drastic impact of the pandemic on this business sphere. The pandemic has affected nearly all segments of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market. It has further hampered the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers engaged in this sector. Thus, the report studies the industry’s shifting dynamics to scrutinize the profits earned or loss suffered by different segments.

The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market consists of various segments, including product type outlook, application spectrum, end-user overview, leading regions, and the competitive analysis. The report further provides information regarding the value chain, emerging market sectors, and the technological advancements in the industry to benefit readers and businesses looking to invest in this industry.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

GeneDesign, Inc., Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Synthesis, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Biogen Idec International GmbH, Nitto Denko Avecia, Inc., ATDBio Ltd, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., and GenScript, Inc. among others.

Major Geographies Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Linkers

Synthesized Oligonucleotides

Equipment

Probe

Adaptor

Reagent

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Therapeutic

Research

Diagnostics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical

Hospitals

Biotechnology

Laboratories

Target Audience of the Report:

Leading Companies

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Investors

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Venture capitalists

Third-party knowledge providers

Key Highlights from the Report

In May 2020, Integrated DNA Technologies , a leading producer of integrated genomics solutions, has announced the opening of a new production facility located in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park. The plant extends the production capacity of IDT and will provide the east section of the United States with industry-leading turnaround times for its product range.

Integrated DNA Technologies also planned the North Carolina plant for the first development of goods in response to the COVID-19 epidemic to aid its clients' activities related to COVID-19 analysis and testing.

The largest market is expected to be held by the hospital segment. The high number of inpatient and outpatient hospitalizations combined with the growing requirement for oligonucleotide drugs drives the market growth in the segment to meet the needs of the vast number of people suffering from chronic diseases.

In the forecast timeframe, the research segment is anticipated to dominate the market with CAGR of 13.0%. The increase in the number of genome research projects undertaken by academic research institutes facilitated the dominant market position in this segment.

The global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market report evaluates the latest economic scenario in terms of value and volume. It highlights the key growth drivers, restraints, production capacity, demand & supply ratio, import/export status, growth rate, and other critical aspects. Additionally, the report also performs SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

