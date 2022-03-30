Semiconductor Materials Market Overview, Top Companies Share 2022, Size, Growth Rate, Report by 2027

Semiconductor Materials Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Semiconductor Materials Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global semiconductor materials market reached a value of US$ 52.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 61.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 4.07% during 2022-2027. Semiconductor materials are a class of crystalline solids that have an electrical conductivity range between that of an insulator and a conductor. Although these materials do not exhibit either electric conductivity or insulation at room temperature, they can conduct electricity when subjected to light, heat, or voltage after the doping phase. Moreover, semiconductor materials are reliable, cost-effective, power-efficient, and compact, owing to which they are widely employed in the manufacturing of several electronic components, including integrated circuits, transistors, microprocessors, and diodes.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.



Global Semiconductor Materials Market Trends:

Widespread digitalization and the utilization of smart technologies and automation in various applications ranging from industrial to residential sectors represent the key factors driving the global semiconductor materials market. In recent years, rapid technological innovations in the electronics industry have increased the use of semiconductor materials in the manufacturing of processors and sensors.

Since these components are installed in appliances such as air conditioners, televisions, rice cookers, washing machines, refrigerators and smart lighting, their rising demand acts as a growth-inducing factor for the market. Also, based on the semiconductor material market research, the automobile industry is experiencing a high demand for car-mounted sensor systems for providing enhanced driving experiences to consumers, such as the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). Moreover, with increasing urbanization, and rising internet penetration, there has been a consequent upswing in the adoption of the internet of things (IoT)-enabled smart devices. This, in turn, has led to a rise in the usage of semiconductor-based components.

Global Semiconductor Materials Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

• BASF SE, LG Chem Ltd.

• Indium Corporation

• Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd

• Kyocera Corporation

• Henkel AG & Company KGAA

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• International Quantum Epitaxy (IQE) PLC

• Nichia Corporation

• Intel Corporation and United Test and Assembly Center (UTAC) Holdings Ltd.

Market Breakup by Material:

• Silicon Carbide

• Gallium Manganese Arsenide

• Copper Indium Gallium Selenide

• Molybdenum Disulfide

• Bismuth Telluride

Market Breakup by Application:

• Fabrication

o Silicon Wafers

o Electronic gases

o Photomasks

o Photoresist ancillaries

o CMP Materials

o Photoresists

o Wet chemicals

o Others

• Packaging

o Leadframes

o Organic Substrates

o Ceramic Packages

o Encapsulation Resins

o Bonding Wires

o Die-Attach Materials

o Others

Market Breakup by End Use Industry:

• Consumer Electronics

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Energy and Utility

• Others

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

