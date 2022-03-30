Marketing Automation Industry Trends, Overview 2021, Top Companies Share, Size, Statistics, Report by 2026

Marketing Automation Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Marketing Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global marketing automation market grew at a CAGR of around 13% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global marketing automation market to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. Marketing automation refers to the technology that enables marketers to develop highly efficient solutions for managing repetitive tasks. It involves the use of integrated tools that assist organizations in launching effective marketing campaigns in an attempt to target their ever-evolving customer base across diverse marketing segments. Marketing automation also provides real-time customer insights and identifies customer data transactions and multichannel behavior that ultimately helps in formulating effective business strategies. Apart from this, its use aids in building better customer engagement by assisting the workforce on focusing on critical business aspects. As a result, it is increasingly being used for email marketing, marketing analytics, lead management, distribution management, social media marketing, and customer relationship management.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Marketing Automation Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rapid digitization across numerous industry verticals, in confluence with the rising penetration of high-speed internet connectivity, smart devices and social media platforms across the globe. Marketing automation software is increasingly deployed across various small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to streamline monotonous tasks and workflows in an efficient manner to increase the overall revenue as well as retain and expand their existing customer base. Moreover, there has been a considerable rise in the adoption of several digital marketing solutions, such as content marketing, search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing (SEM), and pay per click advertising (PPC) and social media marketing. This, along with the rising need to deliver personalized and targeted communications to the customers, is expected to create numerous growth opportunities in the market. The market is further driven by the increasing adoption of big data, data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) across various businesses. Coupled with the escalating integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with marketing automation software, this is creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include the growing volume of online data and the increasing utilization of marketing automation tools in the healthcare and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• Activecampaign LLC

• Act-On Software Inc.

• Adobe Inc.

• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

• Hubspot Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• com Inc.

• SAP SE

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Teradata Corporation.

Market Breakup by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Government

• Entertainment and Media

• Education

• Others

Market Breakup by End User:

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

Market Breakup by Deployment Type:

• On-Premises

• Cloud-Based

Market Breakup by Application:

• Campaign Management

• Email Marketing

• Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

• Social Media Marketing

• Inbound Marketing

• Others

Market Breakup by Component Type:

• Software

• Services

Market Breakup by Region:

• North America Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• The Middle East and Africa.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

