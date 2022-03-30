Aluminum-Lithium Alloy Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around 6.33% Billion by 2028: Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Developments in astronautics, realizing the potential of application in aeronautics are some of the factors promoting the aluminum-lithium alloy market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Global Aluminum-Lithium Alloy Market is forecast to reach USD 3,352.8 Million by 2028. Various factors have contributed to the market expansion of the aluminum-lithium alloy market. One of the crucial factors that have contributed to the market expansion of the aluminum-lithium alloy market is the benefit of weight reduction as compared to its alternatives like composites. As a result of weight reduction, its application in aircraft helps in providing it with 20% more fuel efficiency. It is because of these benefits associated with aluminum-lithium alloy, the market is witnessing an increase in its use in aeronautics and astronautics, resulting in boosting the growth of the market.

Apart from the specified advantages associated with the aluminum-lithium alloy market, another essential factor promoting the market is a combination of alloy used in aluminum-lithium alloy has traits like high strength, specifically in elevated temperatures, and resistance to the external environment associated with it. It is because of the association of these traits that it is considered a material that may find high applicability in astronautics. Furthermore, constant advancements in astronautics help in identifying the areas of application of aluminum-lithium alloy in astronautics that result in positively impacting the market growth of the industry.

Market Dynamics:

The materials sector includes designing, developing, and processing raw materials, chemicals, containers, and packaging, construction materials, along with paper and forest products. The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly expanding in terms of revenue and is expected to register robust revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for raw materials and chemicals across various sectors such as agriculture, paper, food and beverage, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, healthcare among others. Other factors such as growing demand for various daily use products such as perfumes, soaps, and detergents, high adoption of green energy and rising investments in research and development activities, increasing disposable income are key factors expected to fuel market revenue growth during the forecast period.

In context to region, North America can be seen to be leading the market. Factors that have resulted in the market dominance of this region are, the constant emphasis on R&D, technological advancements in aeronautics and astronautics, which results in increased application of aluminum-lithium alloy in these sectors contributing to its market growth.

Key participants include AMI metals, Southwest Aluminum, Aleris, Constellium, Rio Tinto Alcan, RUSAL, FMC, Alcoa, Kaiser Aluminum, and KUMZ.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The aluminum-lithium alloy market held a market share of USD 2,073.9 Million in the year 2020 and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 6.33% during the forecast period.

When compared with other alternatives like titanium, and other composites, it has lower cost along with enhanced productivity. Such advantages as compared to its alternatives is one of the mentionable factors contributing to the continuous growth of this market.

In regards to region, North America is leading the market that is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 1.47 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Factors like the industry being a monopoly sector, the presence of major industries in this region, and continuous developments in astronautics have resulted in its market dominance.

In product type, the 2xxx series can be seen to be leading the market. In the year 2020, it generated the highest revenue of USD 1.64 Billion with a growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast period. Factors like high use for commercial purposes, increased use in the production of aircraft have contributed to its market share.

In context to raw materials, aluminum can be seen to lead the market that yielded USD 1.64 Billion in 2020 with a growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period. The fact that in aluminum-lithium alloy, aluminum is one of the essential ingredients, which results in its market dominance.

In the sales channel, the buyer's preference in buying it through direct contact between the material producers and buyers has resulted in the market dominance of the direct sales segment. In the year 2020, it generated a higher revenue, USD 1.64 Billion with a higher CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

In context to application, the highest growth rate is observed in the astronautics segment which is forecasted to witness a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Factors like continuous developments in astronautics and recognition of areas of application of aluminum-lithium alloy in it have contributed to the high growth rate of this segment.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global aluminum-lithium alloy market according to Product type, Raw materials, Sales channel, Application area, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

2xxx series

8xxx series

Raw materials Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Aluminum

Copper

Lithium

Others

Sales channel Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Distribution sales

Direct sales

Application area Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Astronautics

Aeronautics

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

