Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecasts Report 2027 Top Players are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size – USD 8.48 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.7%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Molecular Diagnostics Market report studies the with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Molecular Diagnostics Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The global Molecular Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 16.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing number of cases related to infectious disease such as HIV, influenza, tuberculosis, and hepatitis and growing technological advancements of the molecular diagnostics. Increasing Investments in the research and development by the government and various organizations for the technological advancement of the diagnostics is augmenting the demand for the industry.

The pandemic has disrupted the supply chain and raw material supplies. The increasing need for screening a large number of patients for COVID-19 has caused an immense demand for the diagnostic kits. The manufacturers are facing a severe shortage in the supply of diagnostic kits. As there are chances of producing faulty test kits, manufacturers are under immense pressure to produce accurate and reliable testing kits.

Key Highlights From The Report :

The reagents segment dominated the market with a share of 57.1% in 2019, owing to its easy availability and cost-effectiveness.

The DNA Sequencing and NGS segment are expected to register the highest CAGR owing to its increasing application in genomics research.

Oncology is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing number of cancer cases worldwide.

North America has the highest adoption rate in the market due to the increasing investments by the key manufacturers to produce technologically advanced molecular diagnostics.

The report has been collated on the basis of synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data accumulated with regards to the parent market from various resources. Additionally, study has been made of the economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to evaluate their respective impact on the Hearing Aids Market, along with the present impact, so as to make strategic and informed forecasts about the scenarios in the market. This is primarily because of the untapped potentials present in the developing nations, in terms of product pricing and revenue generation.

Key participants include DuPont Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Hologic, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, and Diasorin, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Molecular Diagnostics Market on the basis of Product, Technology, Application, End-User, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Reagents

Instruments

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

DNA Sequencing and NGS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

In Situ Hybridization

DNA Microarrays

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

Other technologies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Infectious Diseases

Genetic Testing

Others

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

For a better understanding of the global Molecular Diagnostics market dynamics, a regional analysis of the market across key geographical areas is offered in the report. The market is spread across key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Each region is analysed on the basis of the market scenario in the major countries of the regions to provide a deeper understanding of the market. It provides insights into production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, export/import, current and emerging trends and demands, market share, market size, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region.

Key Features of the Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

Identification and analysis of significant trends and factors driving revenue growth of the market

Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

Assessment of each market segment along with their growth trends and market revenue contribution

Study of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

