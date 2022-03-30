Tony’s Tires teams up with TireTutor to launch a new, modern wholesale ordering platform
A tech-first approach to tire distribution increases productivity and sales for dealers.
We chose TireTutor to power our new wholesale website because their software makes the ordering process easier and faster, while providing new, innovative features.”BOSTON, MA, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony’s Tires & Wheels Inc., one of the fastest-growing independent tire distributors in the Northeast has launched its new, modern and efficient wholesale website this week. The platform is powered by TireTutor, an automotive SaaS company that provides revolutionary digital retail software to tire distributors and dealers.
“We chose TireTutor to power our new wholesale website because their software makes the ordering process easier and faster, while providing new, innovative features, ” said Alex German, President of Tony’s Tires and Wheels. “We want to give our dealers the best ordering experience we can and TireTutor has made this possible.”
The TireTutor software offers a streamlined wholesale ordering experience and digital retail quoting capabilities. As a tech-first company, TireTutor has built simple yet effective software for distributors to provide to their dealers.
“With consumers keeping their cars longer, new car inventory at an all-time low, and EVs going mainstream, dealers are realizing the importance of software that helps them sell more tires. At TireTutor, we’re a technology company focused exclusively on this vertical,” said Jason Abrahams, Founder and CEO of TireTutor. “Our focus is to make the ordering and purchasing process throughout the value chain as simple as possible, while providing features that improve productivity and margin.”
Both companies will be showcasing the new wholesale website at the NETSA show on April 1-2, 2022.
About Tony’s Tires & Wheels Inc.
Founded in 1994 by Tony German, Tony’s Tires is one of the fastest-growing independent tire distributors in the Northeast. Tony’s operates warehouses in Syracuse, NY, Waterford, NY, and Westfield, MA. Locally owned, family operated and focused on providing superior service, they are a full stocking distributor of Hankook, Nokian and Otani passenger, light truck, and medium truck tires. They also stock Michelin, Goodyear, Firestone, Bridgestone and other brand name products, as well as wheel weights, tubes, valve stems, tire plugs and other tire accessories.
About TireTutor
Founded in 2018, TireTutor is a digital retail software company, providing e-commerce solutions for tires and service. Led by a team of former CarGurus employees, the company’s platform supports independent and wholesale tire dealers as well as franchise dealerships. TireTutor also operates a consumer-facing marketplace connecting buyers to automotive service centers.
