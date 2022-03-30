Smart Lighting Market | Market Share, Outlook, Future Growth and Opportunities by 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Smart Lighting Market Trends – High demand from North America

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart lighting is a lighting technology based primarily on increasing energy efficiency, and is also designed with features and functionalities to enhance convenience and security, among others. Smart lights can be controlled remotely with smartphone applications. This makes it trendy and gives it a significant novelty in businesses and homes worldwide. It is highly energy efficient, comprises self-operating controls, and comes with exceptionally efficient fixtures which can be modified according to occupancy and external lighting.

Global smart lighting market size is expected to reach USD 45.47 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 19.7% in 2028, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing popularity of smart lights, wide acceptability of standard protocols for lighting control systems, and increasing use of LED lights and luminaires in outdoor lighting are driving market revenue growth.

The report studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Smart Lighting market and its crucial segments. The supply chain disruptions and economic instability have negatively impacted the growth of the market in several key regions. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report examines the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the post-pandemic market scenario.

Get a sample PDF of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/823

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• In August 2021, Signify launched new range of Philips Smart Wi-Fi lights in India. With this it expanded its Phillips Smart Wi-Fi ecosystem in India under Wiz Smart Light Range. The portfolio also includes a new smart LED downlighter, T-Bulb, T-Beamer, and Batten in addition.

• Hardware segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2020. A majority of industries acknowledge the benefits earned by the use of smart light bulbs and fixtures which can switch shades, dim lights with a remote controller such as tablets, Alexa device, and smartphones among others. This has resulted in high preference for hardware among end-use industries.

• LED light sources segment accounted for a significantly robust revenue share in 2020 due to higher preference and benefits such as long lifespan and energy efficiency, which helps in improving its environmental impact and most importantly low voltage operation.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-lighting-market

Key companies profiled in the Smart Lighting report include:

Acuity Brands, Signify Holding, Honeywell International Inc., Itron Inc., Ideal Industries, Inc., Häfele GmbH & Co KG, Wipro Consumer Lighting, YEELIGHT, Sengled Optoelectronics Co., Ltd., and Verizon.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Smart Lighting market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/823

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart lighting market on the basis of component, light source, type, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Light Source

• • LED Light Source

• • HID Light Source

• • Fluorescent Light Source

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Smart Bulbs

• Fixtures

• Lighting Control

• Sensors

• Microcontroller and Microprocessors

• Wireless Receivers and Transmitters

• Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Residential

• Public Lighting

• Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

To know more about the Smart Lighting report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-lighting-market

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Embedded SIM market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Request a Customization on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/823

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us for further queries about the report and our team will assist you according to your needs.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Iris Recognition Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566071442/iris-recognition-market-analysis-report-size-share-growth-applications-technology-types-products-and-forecast-2027

5G Chipset Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566071506/increasing-government-initiatives-to-create-smart-cities-5g-chipset-market-size-worth-usd-33-03-billion

Infrared Imaging Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566071906/increase-in-defense-expenditure-infrared-imaging-market-worth-usd-10-29-billion-cagr-of-7-3

Anti-Drone Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566072118/anti-drone-market-size-growth-analysis-business-opportunities-key-players-demand-competitive-landscape-2027

Healthcare Analytics Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566072483/healthcare-analytics-market-scenario-size-trends-growth-analysis-research-insights-outlook-opportunity-2027

Smart Irrigation Controllers Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/566082833/smart-irrigation-controllers-market-overview-size-upcoming-trends-and-future-opportunities-by-2027

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-smart-lighting-market