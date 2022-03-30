Sports Medicine Market Future Trends, Recent Demand, Growth Analysis, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Sports Medicine Market Size – USD 5.19 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Medicine Market report studies the with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Sports Medicine Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The global Sports Medicine Market is expected to reach USD 8.05 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Sports medicine is generally taken to prevent injuries and also for the cure, recovery, and restoration of injuries in athletes during sports/games. Products are used for athletes to improve the condition during injuries and to prevent future progress of injuries.

The rise in the prevalence of sports injuries is a major factor in driving the market growth. The injuries include various kinds of strains and sprains. It also includes spondylolysis and spondylolisthesis, stingers, disc injury, and Scheuermann's disease. Sports medicine has undergone satisfactory growth from among other healthcare fields, as these treatments can be provided for other individuals as well and not just for athletes. The extended rise in the demand for sports medicine is due to an increase in sports injuries

Key Highlights From The Report :

The body support and recovery product segment are expected to grow significantly due to the requirement of products such as braces, physiotherapy equipment, and support required for reconstruction. The demand for the product is growing due to the increase in the number of surgeries.

The knee injuries segment growth is attributed to the increase in the number of injuries in the major sports. The segment held the largest market share in the application segment.

An increase in the incidence of cardiac arrest and heart issues is increasing the demand for cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices. These devices are used to monitor myocardial infarction, arrhythmia, and QT-interval monitoring.

Asia-Pacific regional segment of the market is expected to remain the highest growing segment during 2020-2027, at a CAGR 5.9% owing to increased initiatives taken for physical fitness by individual and funding provided by the government organizations.

Key participants include DuPont Arthrex, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Breg Inc., DJO Global, Inc., Mueller Sports, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Medtronic, RTI Surgical, Performance Health International Limited, KARL STORZ, and Bauerfeind AG, among others.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The report has been collated on the basis of synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data accumulated with regards to the parent market from various resources. Additionally, study has been made of the economic conditions and other economic indicators and factors to evaluate their respective impact on the Hearing Aids Market, along with the present impact, so as to make strategic and informed forecasts about the scenarios in the market. This is primarily because of the untapped potentials present in the developing nations, in terms of product pricing and revenue generation.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Sports Medicine Market on the basis of products, applications, body monitoring, and evaluation devices, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Body Reconstruction Products

Fracture and Ligament Repair Products

Assays Arthroscopy Devices

Implants

Prosthetic Devices

Orthobiologics

Body Support and Recovery Products

Braces and Supports

Compression Clothing

Physiotherapy Equipment

Thermal Therapy

Electrostimulation

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Knee Injuries

Shoulder Injuries

Foot and Ankle Injuries

Elbow and Wrist Injuries

Back and Spine Injuries

Hip and Groin Injuries

Others

Body Monitoring and Evaluation Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices

Beverages Respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices

Hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices

Musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospital

Physiotherapy clinics

Rehabilitation centers



Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key questions answered in the report :

Which are the five top players of the Sports Medicine Market ?

How will the Sports Medicine Market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Sports Medicine Market ?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Sports Medicine Market ?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Sports Medicine Market throughout the forecast period?

