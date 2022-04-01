Drone Delivery Service Market to Witness Rapid Growth by 2027 | FedEx, Amazon, Boeing, DHL International GmbH, Matternet

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is attributed to the increase in the demand for faster delivery coupled with growing demand for lowering carbon emissions

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Drone Delivery Service Market will be worth USD 9.51 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing usage of drones across commercial applications like food delivery and medical aids delivery is one of the key factors projected to fuel the growth of the drone delivery service market. Nations across regions like Asia Pacific and Europe are likely to be the new revenue-generating markets for unmanned aerial vehicles. Additionally, various exemptions approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to allow and commercialize the utilization of drones across several industries are also driving the growth of the drone logistics and drone transportation market.

Factors influencing the growth of the Drone Delivery Service market and impacting the growth of the industry are studied extensively in the report. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the key influencing factors of the Drone Delivery Service market. The report discusses in detail the positive and negative impact of the pandemic on the Drone Delivery Service industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic volatility have altered the dynamics of the Drone Delivery Service industry. The report explores the effects of the pandemic on the market and its key segments and regions. It also offers a forecast estimation of the market growth in a post-COVID-19 scenario.

Key Highlights From The Report.

• Ghana's Ministry of Health collaborated with Zipline, a US-based logistics service provider and a UAV manufacturer in April 2019 in order to launch a delivery drone service for helping medical suppliers across Ghana.

• Accelerating demand for study as well as its corresponding development of lithium-metal batteries is anticipated to fuel growth of the drone delivery service market over the forecasted span. This is because in a single charge, a lithium-metal battery aids the drone to cover longer distances. Furthermore, the size of these batteries are half that of a lithium-ion battery and it can hold equal amount of charge as a bigger lithium-ion battery.

• The market on a global scale is likely to become more competitive over the forecasted years as many companies from other industries are identifying the potential benefits of drone delivery. They are also planning to utilize the opportunities and reduce their operational costs with the help of the technology.

The Drone Delivery Service research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The key companies studied in the report are:

FedEx, Amazon.com, Inc, Boeing, DHL International GmbH, Matternet, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Zipline, Drone Delivery Canada Corp., Flirtey, Workhorse Group Inc. and Flytrex among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Drone Delivery Service Market on the duration, range, package size, application, and region:

• Duration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Short Duration (<25 kilometers)

o Long Duration (>25 kilometers)

• Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Short Range (<25 kilometers)

o Long Range (>25 kilometers)

• Package Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o <2 kilograms

o 2-5 kilograms

o >5 kilograms

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o Food Delivery

o Retail Goods Delivery

o Postal Delivery

o Medical Aids Delivery

o Others

• Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

o North America

1. U.S.

2. Canada

3. Mexico

o Europe

1. UK

2. Germany

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. Rest of APAC

o Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

o MEA

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

The report addresses the following key points:

• The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Drone Delivery Service market

• The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

• Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

• Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

• In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

• Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights

Thank you for reading our report. For any specific details on customization of this report, please get in touch with us. We will ensure the report you get is well-suited to your needs.

