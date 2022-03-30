Automotive Drivetrain Market Overview 2021, Industry Growth Rate, Top Companies Share, Analysis Report by 2026

Automotive Drivetrain Market

SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Automotive Drivetrain Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global automotive drivetrain market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global automotive drivetrain market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

An automotive drivetrain is an assembly of multiple components that transmit power to the driving wheel of the vehicle. It comprises of a driveshaft, gearbox, universal (U) joints, constant velocity (CV) joints, wheels, and axles. The draft shaft is an extended tubular steel component, which is linked to the gearbox of the vehicle and aids in the rotary movement of the wheels. The joints supply power to the wheels and facilitate their movement at different angles, and the axles transfer power from the final drive assembly to the wheels.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally-our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Automotive Drivetrain Market Trends:

The expanding automotive industry, along with the increasing adoption of hybrid and electric vehicles (H/EVs), is primarily driving the market growth. Furthermore, the drivetrains are also utilized for varying the amount of torque given to the engine, thereby providing increased acceleration, traction, and towing capabilities. Additionally, the escalating demand for lightweight driveshafts for enhanced fuel efficiencies is also augmenting the global. Besides this, several technological advancements, such as the development of all-wheel drive (AWD) for passenger cars and sports-utility vehicles (SUVs), are further propelling the market growth. In the coming years, the rapid electrification of drivetrain components is further expected to drive the market for the automotive drivetrain.

Global Automotive Drivetrain Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

• Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

• American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

• Borgwarner Inc.

• Dana Incorporated

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG (9Zeppelin-Stiftung)

• GKN Automotive Limited (Melrose Industries)

• JTEKT Corporation

• Magna International Inc.

• Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

• Showa Corporation.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

• Passenger Cars

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

• Others

Breakup by Drive Type:

• All Wheel Drive

• Front Wheel Drive

• Rear Wheel Drive

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2020-2025)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Competitive Structure

• Profiles of Key Players

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

