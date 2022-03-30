Sprinkler Irrigation Market Expanding Application Areas to Drive the Global Market Growth till 2028 | Report and Data

Reports and Data

The Global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market size was USD 2.45 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market size is expected to reach USD 2.89 Billion by 2028 and register a CAGR of 2.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Some factors fueling global market revenue growth are constant demand for food and crops among a rapidly expanding global population.

Sprinkler irrigation is a technique that enables more efficient water usage to irrigate and cultivate crops and these systems can be deployed in application areas ranging from small scale to large scale farms. This method is highly preferred by majority of farmers owing to its effectiveness and easy application. Factors such as technological advancements, high application efficiency, and low labor costs are surging demand for sprinkler irrigation systems. Moreover, these irrigation systems are widely used to spray fertilizers and chemicals in farms.

Government initiatives to support adoption of sprinkler irrigation systems in regions and countries with acute water shortages and related challenges and rising investments by major players in the market players for research and development to expand their product lines are some other factors augmenting revenue growth of the market. Moreover, many private and public organizations and bodies are supporting and assisting small-scale farmers in using sprinkler systems for their farms, and this is expected to open up some lucrative opportunities for players in the market going ahead.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers details about leading companies in the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market along with global position, financial standing, license agreement, products and services portfolio and revenue contribution of each market player. Key players in the market are focusing on adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisition, business expansion plans, new product launches, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures to enhance their product base and gain robust footing in the market.

Some of the Leading Market Players Are Listed Below:

• Valmont Industries (US)

• Lindsay Corporation (US)

• Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India)

• The Toro Company (US)

• Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. (Israel)

• Netafim Limited (Israel)

• Rain Bird Corporation (US)

• T-L Irrigation (US)

• Reinke Manufacturing Co.

• Inc. (US)

• Nelson Irrigation Corporation (US)

• Hunter Industries (US)

• Mahindra EPC Ltd. (India)

• Alkhorayef Group (Saudi Arabia)

• Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel)

• Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia)

• Irritec S.p.A (Italy)

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation based on Types:

• Center Pivot Irrigation Systems

• Lateral Move Irrigation Systems

• Solid Set Sprinkler Systems

• Others

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation Based On Crop Type

• Cereals

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation Based on Field Size

• Small Fields

• Medium-Sized

• Large Fields

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation Based on Mobility

• Stationary

• Towable

Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Segmentation based on Regions:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Features of the global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market:

• The report offers detailed estimations at the regional level with manufacturers, consumption, sales and import/export dynamics.

• The report provides accurate details related of the manufacturers/vendors in the market, company overview, pricing analysis, financial standing, product portfolio, and gross profit of leading companies.

• Company profiling with prevalent expansion strategies, revenue generation, and recent developments.

• Optimum strategic initiatives for new players in the market.

• Manufacturing processes, suppliers, cost, rates of production and consumption, transport mode and cost structuring, and value chain analysis.

• The study also includes supply chain trends, including elaborate descriptions of the latest technological development

