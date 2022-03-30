Molecular Forensics Market Size Worth USD 2,223.7 Million by 2027 At CAGR of 9.8% | Advancement in Technology
The adoption of advanced hybridization technologies for molecular forensics tests is driving market demand.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Molecular Forensics Market is forecasted to be worth USD 2,223.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for molecular forensics is growing due to the advancement in technology and the adoption of advanced hybridization technologies for molecular forensics tests.
The Global Molecular Forensics Market Research Report published by Emergen Research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Molecular Forensics industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Molecular Forensics market along with crucial statistical data about the Molecular Forensics market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.
Leading Players Analyzed in the Report are:
Analytik Jena AG, BioChain Institute Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies, Inc., AS ONE International, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Company, Eurofins Scientific SE, Merck KGaA, and Illumina, Inc., among others
Some Key Highlights from the Report:
In May 2020, Renishaw launched the Raman system for forensic analysis. The inVia InSpect is the latest version of its bestselling inVia confocal Raman microscope, customized for usage in molecular forensic laboratories for trace evidence analysis.
The nucleic acid analysis includes isolation as well as characterization of RNA and DNA for application in gene expression, genotyping, microbiome studies, and epigenetic analysis, among others. The segment includes nucleic acid extraction and cleans up, PCR, DNA/RNA quantification, and molecular sequencing.
The software segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. The development in molecular software helps in tracking of sample handling throughout the process.
NGS enables molecular forensics to generate data that span the human genome, and NGS-generated short tandem repeat calls are fully compatible. With its ultra-high scalability, throughput, and speed, Next Generation Sequencing allows researchers to perform different variety of applications and study biological systems at an advanced level.
Molecular Forensics Market Segmentation:
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Instruments
Kits and Consumables
Software and other products
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)
Real-time PCR (q-PCR)
Digital PCR (d-PCR)
Capillary Electrophoresis
NGS
SNP and STR Sequencing
mtDNA Sequencing
Mass Spectrometry
MS
Tandem MS
MS-FTIR
Other Technologies
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Radioactive Toxicology
Nucleic Acid Analysis
Forensic Databasing
Microbial Forensics
Other Applications
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Law Enforcement
Disaster Management
Hospitals and Healthcare Providers
Other End Users
Regional Segmentation;
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Highlights of the Molecular Forensics Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Molecular Forensics market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Molecular Forensics market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
