Enuit listed as Category Winners for “Integrated ETRM platform” and “Renewable Fuels” in Chartis’ Energy50

Enuit is proud to have been listed as the winners in the “Integrated CTRM platform” and the “Renewable Fuels“ categories.UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earlier this year Enuit’s Chief Operating Officer, Ganesh Natarajan met with analysts from Chartis to show the capabilities of Enuit’s solution Entrade.
Entrade is a fully loaded Energy Trading Risk Management (ETRM) solution that helps businesses to track transactions through the entire deal life cycle: From done deal through to sent bill. Due to Entrade’s unique design, Entrade can support any commodity that its customers trade including LNG, Crude, Power, Natural Gas, metals, and ags.
Last week Chartis concluded its annual Energy 50 market report, which is an annual series of comprehensive analyses and rankings of the world's major technology players in modern energy markets. The report ranks the top 50 players in the energy risk solutions market, and examines key issues in today’s energy space, including capacity markets, shifting dynamics in energy data and the evolving energy market.
In this report, Enuit placed 7th overall which is a record for a firm that did not feature in the previous year’s reports.
‘In a modern energy sector with frequently fluctuating dynamics, trading and energy firms need to be able to conduct flexible, nuanced analysis of market shifts and developments,’ said John MacDonagh, Senior Research Specialist at Chartis. ‘Enuit’s universal deal manager and risk engine, coupled with an advanced analytical pricing tool, enable firms to manage their activities and analysis within one system on a unified architecture.’
Ganesh responded to this news saying “The team at Chartis have a very rigorous judging process which involves diving deep into each vendor’s solution and truly assessing the capabilities of each. In this way, they can truly tell the difference between what vendors say they can do versus what they can actually do. For this reason, we are humbled to be ranked so highly against many of our competitors which we view to have really excellent solutions”.
Further, he added “We truly believe that this award goes to our customers and our team. Our customers push us to evolve Entrade in ways that make it a better solution for the global market, and our staff ensures that all these changes tie together through the value chain in a coherent and profitable way”.
About Enuit:
Enuit LLC provides enterprise risk management solutions, also known as ETRM/CTRM solution, for energy and commodities trading companies worldwide. We give our customers complete visibility, insights, control and management over their business operations helping them to have peace of mind to make quick and informed decisions that affect the bottom line.
Enuit, LLC is headquartered in Houston, Texas, USA, with offices located in Beijing, London, Singapore, Tokyo and India to serve markets in China, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Europe, and North America.
