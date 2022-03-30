External Disk System Market Revenue to Register Robust Growth Rate During 2022 - 2029 | Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research - Logo

An external disk system is a portable data storage device that can be attached to a computer through USB connection or a FireWire.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An external disk system is a portable data storage device that can be attached to a computer through USB connection or a FireWire, and is used for retrieving and storing digital information by using rapidly rotating disks coated with magnetic material. These disks are important devices for the secondary storage of data in computers.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3282

An external disk system resides outside a computer and is used when the internal disk memory does not have sufficient storage capacity. It is applicable in mobile devices, desktop computers, consumer electronics, and enterprise storage arrays in data centers.

The global external disk system market is driven by continuous rise in need of additional storage, easily portability and compatibility of these devices with all operating systems, rise in demand and adaptation in cloud storage and other enterprise applications, and stabilization in the laptop market. However, reduction in demand for personal computers and notebook limits the market growth. Furthermore, continuous increase in expenditure on storage to cope with the challenges of server virtualization, data growth, and data protection by many organizations is expected to provide numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Key Benefits:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global external disk system market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the external disk system market size are provided.

• Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the external disk system market potential.

The external disk system market growth is segmented on the basis of end user, application, storage capacity, and region. The end-user segment covered in this study include individual and commercial. Based on application, it is divided into computers/laptops, mobile, and others. On the basis of storage capacity, it is categorized into 0 to 100 GB, 100 to 500 GB, 500 GB to 1 TB, and more than 1 TB. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The external disk system market is dominated by key players such IBM Corporation, Dell Inc., Hitachi Data Systems Corporation, HP Development Company, L.P., NetApp, Seagate Technology LLC, Western Digital Corporation, Toshiba, Fujitsu, and Samsung Electronics.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3282

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Similar Reports -

1. Disk Storage System Market

2. Enterprise Storage Systems Market

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.