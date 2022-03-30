Water Treatment Chemicals Market Sales Revenue to Touch $46.5 Billion By 2027 | Major Companies & Strategies

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global water treatment chemicals market, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share.

PORTLAND,, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global water treatment chemicals market generated $33.3 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $46.5 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Eswara Prasad, a Manager, Materials & Chemicals at Allied Market Research, stated, “The water treatment chemicals market is anticipated to witness considerable growth during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increase in demand for clean water for municipal/industrial purposes, stringent regulations associated with the waste water discharge, and rapid growth & investment in the industrial sector. However, presence of alternative water treatment technologies such as membrane processes, UV irradiation, & others and disadvantages of chemicals in water treatment are the key factors restraining the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in demand for silver-based biocides in the water treatment is expected to create lucrative opportunity for the key players in the water treatment chemicals market globally.”

COVID-19 scenario:

• Ban on manufacturing activities due to lockdown enforced by governments to curb the spread of coronavirus would impact the production volume. In addition, there have been delays in raw material supply, which in turn, would affect manufacturing activities.

• Industrial activities have been either slowed down or stopped during the first few months of the pandemic. This would impact the demand at the initial stages. However, the demand would increase as industrial activities resume post-lockdown.

• Ban on import-export activities and international trade restrictions would create a supply-demand gap at end-use industries.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global water treatment chemicals market based on type, end-use industry, and region.

Based on type, the corrosion inhibitors segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, accounting for more than one-fifth of the total share, and is projected to maintain its lead status during the forecast period. However, the scale inhibitors & dispersants segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on end-use industry, the industrial segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to more than three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its dominant share by 2027. However, the municipal & others segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global water treatment chemicals market, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share in 2019, and will continue its leadership position during the forecast period. Moreover, the region would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report also discusses regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global water treatment chemicals market are Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Baker Hughes Company, Kemira OYJ, Ecolab Inc., SNF Floerger, Lonza Group AG, Suez SA, Solenis LLC, and the Dow Chemical Company.



