A sustainable IPO in the form of a Security Token Offering for Aquaculture supplier Aquaturu Inc.

Plug and play water treatment for Aquaculture Better sustainability and fish welfare in land-based fish farms CEO. Toke Reedtz

I hereby invite all fish lovers to join Aquaturu Inc´s digital ipo and support our mission to help make aquaculture more sustainable with better fish welfare!

Fish Lovers Unite! - and help make aquaculture more sustainable with better fish welfare!” — Toke Reedtz

PALO ALTO, USA, March 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world's oceans are in crisis mode and in need of a worldwide "rescue operation". Just watch the very popular Netflix movie "Seaspiracy". Basically we are destroying the world's oceans and life for ourselves if we do not immediately act and change behavior as human beings. Now add that by 2050 +10 billion humans will rely on healthy proteins from fish. This is why land-based fish farming will have to grow fast to ensure supply.Fish farm facilities are costly to establish and operate. The current mortality rate among the fish in fish farms is around 40%. For that reason, there is a natural focus on lowering cost, investing in more effective plants and at the same time improve the welfare of the fish. Aquaturu can help them reach these goals.A significant reason for the high mortality rate is directly linked to the difficult challenge of controlling the bacteria and algae levels in fish farms - A challenge most professional fish farm operators attempt to control by applying known existing solutions such as Ozone or Ultraviolet lightning together with medicine, anti-biotics, and chemicals.5 years ago, I would have chosen the same solutions, but today I am proud to present Aquaturu’s technology, which is a sustainable, effective, and cost-efficient technology, which is on the verge of disrupting the entire industry.The Aquaturu technology is revolutionary and can be used in brown or dirty water and is not harmful to the employees operating the fish farms.Killing bacteria, removing Geosmin and algae 24/7 while lowering or removing the need for chemicals and antibiotics, makes it a simple choice.This creates new options for owners of fish farms to invest in brand new recirculating facilities or to update their current plants with a responsible green technology, that helps increase profitability by lowering operating cost, whilst raising the volume and quality of their production.The timing is further positively enhanced because of the continued increased consumer awareness on sustainability and a healthy food production and new regulations to protect our water resources and environment. Aquaturu Inc. can help the fish farms in re-using water, which benefits the environment and can secure low levels of bacteria in the outlet water.Globally there are around 30,000 fish farms that can greatly benefit from our technology, which translates to a multibillion USD market potential. We are focused on building a lean and scalable organization, strong partnerships with global distributors and local service partners.Aquaturu will remain fully committed and dedicated to ensure we have the best product portfolio and that we reach full internationalization within the coming years.We hereby invite all fish lovers to join us on our mission towards a more responsible food production and sustainable water use/treatment within aquaculture and would be happy to welcome you onboard as an investor in Aquaturu Inc. We will soon launch a new digital IPO offering so keep your liquidity fresh and follow our Facebook page for more information.

Aquaturu proudly presents this new animation showing how we will make land-based fish farms more sustainable with better fish welfare!