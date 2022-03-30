Ice Cream Ingredients Market Rising With CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2021–2028

Demand for novel ice cream ingredients continues to rise steeply owing to the rapidly growing urbanization and improving technological advancements globally

Ice cream ingredient manufacturers are capitalizing on delivering quality products to ice cream producers to meet the growing demand for healthier formulation and authentic products in the market. While the nutritional attributes and taste factors are important parameters among the ice cream producers, the global ice cream ingredients industry is projected to exhibit a growth during the global ice cream ingredients market forecast period.

The demand for novel ice cream ingredients continues to rise steeply owing to the rapidly growing urbanization and improving technological advancements in the global dairy sector. The manufacturers are intensively launching experimental formats of ice cream products in the market. Utilization of novel ingredients and flavors such as milk fats, solids, and natural colorants are the main factors boosting the annual revenue of the market. Innovations and experimental flavors, ingredients, and source of raw materials are the key factors that strengthen the global ice cream market.

However, rise in prevalence of lactose intolerance across the globe limits the ice cream ingredients market growth. Milk and other dairy products are the major sources of lactose. It is a type of sugar found in milk naturally and the inability to digest such lactose/sugar defines the nature of lactose intolerance. This intolerance can be severe or mild resulting in cramps, bloating, pain, gut issues, vomiting, and others. The composition of ice cream majorly comprises milk fat and other milk/dairy solids which offers a significant amount of lactose in the form of final product in the market.

Key findings of the study

On the basis of type, the dairy solids segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% and milk-solid-not-fat was the fastest growing type with a CAGR of 10.5% between 2021 and 2028.

On the basis of application, the impulse ice cream industry accounted for about 45% of market share in 2020. However, the artisanal ice cream category is expected to grow at a higher CAGR of 9.5% during the ice cream ingredients market forecast period.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific accounted for about 40% of the market by share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the key players profiled in the ice cream ingredients market analysis include Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited, BASF SE, Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Incorporated, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., California Dairies, Inc., Dairy Farmers of America, Grassland Dairy Products Inc., Westland Milk Products (yili Group), and Hilmar Ingredients.

