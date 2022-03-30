Israel Fitness Services Market -- Growing Awareness regarding balanced Lifestyle and Access to low cost budget fitness centers to drive market growth: Ken Research

Israel Fitness Services Industry Report Covers Commercial Gyms Israel, Commercial Gyms Market in Israel, Cost of Constructing a Fitness Services Centre in Israel, COVID 19 Impact Israel Fitness Services Industry, COVID 19 Impact תעשיית שירותי הכושר בישראל, COVID Impact on Israel Fitness Services Market, Digital Fitness Israel, Digital Fitness Market in Israel, Fitness Centers & Health Clubs Market in Israel, Fitness Centre Construction Cost, Fitness Centres in Hospitals Israel, Fitness Equipment Distributors in Israel, Fitness Equipment Manufacturers in Israel, Fitness Equipment Market Israel, Fitness Equipment Market Sale Growth Israel, Fitness Establishments Israel, Fitness Events in Israel, Fitness Events Israel, Fitness Facilities Companies in Israel, Fitness Franchise Opportunities in Israel, Fitness GDP Contribution in Israel, Fitness GDP Contribution Israel.

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Digital Fitness App Market is expected to grow @25.1% CAGR as fitness centres are offering online classes and incorporating fitness-based apps for at-home exercise.

Gyms and boutique studios are proactively adopting new creative ways to retain customers and transitioning to a more digital fitness practice, which are best positioned to succeed moving forward.

High Tourist Influx for luxury services will encourage Hotels & Compounds to incorporate fitness centres in their properties and expand their offerings.

Increase in Penetration Rate and Active Members: Growth in the Fitness Industry will be triggered by a 10.0 % increase in the number of clubs across the country driving a total increase in members by 14.8 %. Steady increase in demand of certified personal trainers along with advancement of technologies adopted by majority of the fitness center and rising awareness among people about their health will intensify the number of subscribers.

Growth of Fitness Equipment Market: Sedentary lifestyles and hectic schedules along with COVID19 Outbreak are resulting a spike in the number of people working out from homes to avoid getting infected, thus fuelling the adoption of in-home fitness equipment. Elliptical and Fitness Machines along with Treadmill and Cardio training fitness equipment are expected to dominate the overall fitness equipment market.

Rise in Digital Offerings: Fitness Centers and Personal Trainers along with Fitness Bloggers are using social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to conduct live workshops for the ease and convenience of home workouts thereby leading to higher participation rate. Brick and Mortar fitness centres are facing competition from online weight loss programs owing to growing prominence of social marketing and platforms that have started online fitness tutorials.

The report titled " Israel Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025 – Driven by the Growing Awareness for a more Balanced Lifestyle along with the Addition of State-of-the-Art Gyms in the country " by Ken Research suggested that the fitness market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to growing awareness of health benefits, increasing disposable income, rising awareness regarding obesity and to overcome health issues such as cardiovascular diseases along with growth of female only fitness centers has been the major key factors which drives the demand for fitness services centers in Israel. The market is expected to register a positive five year CAGR of 18.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

Overview of Commercial Gyms in Israel Health and Fitness Market

Overview of Fitness Centres in Hotels and Resorts

Overview of Fitness Centres in Schools and Universities

Overview of Fitness Centres in Residential Townships/Compounds

Overview of Fitness Centres in Hospitals

Overview of Fitness Centres in Sports Clubs and Govt. Organizations

Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Centres

Israel Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

Estimated Cost of Constructing a Fitness Centre

Key Target Audience

Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Fitness Equipment Distributors

Fitness Centres

Government Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2015-2020

2015-2020 Forecast Period: 2020–2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Socio-Economic Landscape of Israel

Direct and Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Israel

Overview of Commercial Gyms in Israel Health and Fitness Market

Snapshot of Digital Fitness Market in Israel

Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Israel

Israel Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Israel

Overview of Healthcare Scenario/Health Statistics

Potential Health Implications and Health Cost Reductions

Customer Mindset for Fitness Services

Impact of COVID 19 on Fitness Industry in the Israel

Future Outlook and Projections for Israel Fitness Services Market

White space and Opportunities existing in the Israel Fitness Services Market

Research Methodology

For More Information on the research report, refer to the below link:-

Israel Fitness Services Market Outlook

Related Reports:-

Egypt Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by Growing health and fitness consciousness and Increasing Obesity among Consumers in the Country

Egypt Fitness Services Market is a largely under-penetrated market with less than % of the population actively participating in a Fitness Centres. Rising disposable income accompanied with improvement in infrastructure pertaining to fitness centres are fueling the market growth. Tech-enabled high-end fitness offerings, usually backed by strong social media credentials and cult following along with budget fitness chains are expanding in Egypt.

Qatar Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by increasing health concerns resulting in addition of number of health clubs and gyms

The fitness market in Qatar has witnessed strong growth with a considerable expansion in the number of boutique and budget fitness centers directly contributing to the economy. Rise in Personal Disposable Income, High Rates of Obesity, Rising Awareness about Health & Fitness , Increased Investment in Ladies Fitness Centres, Government Initiatives and to overcome health issues such as diabetes and cancer has been the major key factors which drives the demand for fitness services centers in Qatar.

Morocco Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by fitness-related policies, Increased awareness and popularization of fitness centers

The fitness market in Morocco is an underpenetrated market with less than 15 of the population being an active member of fitness centers. However, fitness centers along with health & wellness trend in Morocco is gathering pace as more consumers have been made to question their overall health due to sedentary lifestyle. Growing youth population belongsing to the age group 15-54 years along with increasing health risks awareness amongst the population and evolving business model of fitness centers are fueling the market growth . Fitness brands are actively optimizing their business models, integrating behavioral science into health and fitness through personal and group sessions encouraging clients to focus on their fitness goals.

Algeria Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by technological innovations and inventive training approaches along with adoption of hybrid model by fitness centers

The fitness market in Algeria is an underpenetrated market with one of the lowest penetration rate in the MENA market. Rising awareness about health risks of a sedentary lifestyle and adoption of tech innovations for connectivity and inventive training approaches are fueling the market growth. The participation of women is on the rise as trainers, fitness influencers, and entrepreneurs in fitness industry, thereby increasing the female memberships and employment.

More Healthcare Market Research Reports:- https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/SC-91-64.html

Follow Us:-

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Contact Us:- Ken Research Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications Support@kenresearch.com +91-9015378249