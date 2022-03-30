Global Fermented Ingredients Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Fermented Ingredients Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Fermented Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the global fermented ingredients market size is expected to grow from $29.79 billion in 2021 to $32.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.90%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global fermented ingredient market size is expected to reach $43.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.81%. The increasing prevalence of digestive problems and obesity is expected to propel the growth of fermented ingredient market.

The fermented ingredients market consists of sale of fermented ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as food additives for triggering fermentation in food and non-food products in order to obtain the desired chemical properties in taste, aroma, texture and appearance. Fermented ingredients are added to initiate controlled microbial growth and conversion of components through enzymatic action as part of the fermentation process to produce cultured milk, yogurt, wine, beer, cider, tempeh, miso, kimchi, fermented meats and other products.

Global Fermented Ingredients Market Trends

The use of sustainable alternatives in fermented ingredients is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. The usage of bioreactors instead of using animals and fields for food production requires lesser environmental inputs, especially water and land.

Global Fermented Ingredients Market Segments

The global fermented ingredients market is segmented:

By Type: Amino Acids, Organic Acids, Polymers, Vitamins, Industrial Enzymes, Antibiotics

By Form: Liquid, Dry

By Application: Food and Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Others

By Geography: The global fermented ingredient market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Fermented Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides fermented ingredients global market overviews, fermented ingredients global market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global fermented ingredients global market, fermented ingredients global market share, fermented ingredients market segments and geographies, fermented ingredients market trends, fermented ingredients market players, fermented ingredients market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The fermented ingredients market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Fermented Ingredients Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Lallemand Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Ajinomoto, BASF, DuPont, Döhler Group, Cargill, Lonza AngelYeast Co. Ltd, Vander Mill, Citizen Cider LLC, India Cocoa, Red Boat, Squid, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, International B.V., Kerry, DIANA Group, and Olam International.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

