Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

The Business Research Company’s Industrial Floor Coating Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Industrial Floor Coating Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the industrial floor coating market size is expected to grow from $4.91 billion in 2021 to $5.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.59%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s industrial floor coating market research the market size is expected to reach $6.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.86%. The growing industrialization globally in floor coating is significantly contributing to the industrial floor coating market growth.

The industrial floor coating market consists of sales of industrial floor coating by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture industrial floor coatings. Floor coatings are tough, protective layers used in applications where heavy surface wear or corrosion is expected. Typical applications include chemical plants, warehouses, and manufacturing floors. Floor coatings are also used to brighten or define areas of facilities.

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Trends

New product launches are a key trend in the industrial floor coating market. Companies are launching innovative and improved coating products to increase their customer base and revenues.

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Segments

The global industrial floor coating market is segmented:

By Resin Type: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Hybrid, Others

By Flooring Material: Concrete, Mortar, Terrazzo, Others

By Technology: Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne

By Component: One-Component, Two-Component, Three-Component, Four-Component

By End-Use Sector: Manufacturing, Aviation and Transportation, Food Processing, Science and Technology, Others

By Geography: The global industrial floor coatings market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Industrial Floor Coating Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides industrial floor coating market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the industrial floor coating market, industrial floor coating global market share, industrial floor coating market segments and geographies, industrial floor coating global market players, industrial floor coating global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The global industrial floor coating global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Industrial Floor Coating Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, A&I Coatings, The Dow Chemical Company, Asian Paints PPG Pvt Ltd, Nora system inc, RPM International, The Daw Group, CPC Floor Coatings, Cipy Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd, Apurva India Private Limited, Armorpoxy, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Conren Ltd., Florock Polymer Flooring, Grand Polycoats, Michelman Inc., and Rpm International Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

