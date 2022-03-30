Government Initiatives Push The Cattle Feed Market Is Set To Reach $73 Billion By 2026

Cattle Feeds Market Report 2022 – BMarket Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in government subsidies for cattle is significantly contributing to the cattle feed market growth. Governments all over the world had increased subsidies for cattle raring because of the growing importance of cattle meat and products like milk, eggs. These government subsidies allow farmers to obtain better quality of cattle feed for their animals and offer better nutrition and care. For instance, in 2022, the government of India launched the scheme National Livestock Mission (NLM) to develop the animal husbandry sector. The scheme offers loans and subsidies including up to 50% subsidy, loan facility to livestock farmers, SHGs, FPOs and companies. According to the cattle feed market analysis, an increase in government subsidies for cattle drives market.

The global cattle feed market size is expected to grow from $62.46 billion in 2021 to $64.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.21%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global cattle feed market size is expected to reach $73.19 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.22%.

Technological advancements is a key trend gaining popularity in the cattle feed market. Companies are focusing on devising methods and platforms for enhancing feed quality and performance. For instance, in 2021, US based Cnossen Dairy partnered with US based farming technology company, Grov Technologies to build a controlled environment feed center to grow fresh feed throughout the year for cattle and livestock, using lesser resources and energy than conventional methods. The new center would leverage machine learning growing protocols to consistently produce high-density nutrient feed (HDN). The new facility would offer cows with a highly nutritious consistent feed year-round and also reduce the impact of droughts and changing change along with delivering more sustainably produced products to consumers.

Major players covered in the global cattle feed industry are Archer Daniel Midland Company, BASF Se, Cargill, Inc., Kemin Industries, Land O' Lakes Inc., Nutreco, Land O'Lakes, Inc., Godrej Agrovet Limited, Farmer's Grain Company, Biomin Holding GmbH, United Farmers Cooperative, DE HEUS. ALL, Charoen Pokphand Group, New Hope Group and Kent Corporation.

In December 2021, Dutch Animal Feed Cooperatives, ABZ Diervoeding and De Samenwerking announced a merger to form ABZ De Samen. Through this merger, ABZ De Samen expects to extended its reach and footprint across different geographies using the combined scale and capabilities of both companies.

TBRC’s global cattle feed market report is segmented by ingredient into cereals, cakes and mixes, food wastages, feed additives, by cattle type into beef cattle, dairy cattle, calves, by distribution channel into offline, online.

