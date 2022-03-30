Digital Consumer Healthcare Trend Drives Growth In The Market At Rate 22% Through 2026

Consumer Healthcare Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer healthcare companies are increasingly offering digital health solutions. Health and wellness is transforming into a digitized space with an increase in tech-savvy population, leading to availability of treatments on-demand. To cater to the shift in consumer preferences to digital, consumer healthcare brands have introduced digital, connected, and personalized self-care solutions. For example, Johnson & Johnson offers a behavioral coaching app with its Nicorette® QuickMist® Nicotine Spray that helps smokers to plan and track their progress on quitting smoking.

The global consumer healthcare market size is expected to grow from $361.57 billion in 2021 to $424.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.44%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global consumer healthcare market share is expected to reach $932.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 21.74%.

The rapid growth in e-commerce and online pharmacies is contributing to the growth of the global consumer healthcare market. Consumer healthcare products are increasingly being sold through online pharmacies to improve consumer convenience. Major online pharmacies globally include Walgreens, Hims.com/Hers.com, SecurePharmaOnline, YourDrugStore, Lloyds Pharmacy and Netmeds. In addition, pharmaceutical companies are also selling OTC products online. For instance, Dr Reddy’s sells its OTC products through Amazon and other e-commerce channels in the USA. So, increasing e-commerce is driving the consumer healthcare market growth.

Major players covered in the global consumer healthcare industry are Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Abbott Laboratories, BASF SE, Amway, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, GlaxoSmithKline plc, American Health Corporation, Stanex Drugs & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, Ipsen SA, Reckitt Benckiser LLC, Jasco Group of Companies, Bionova Lifesciences, lenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Merck & Co, DSM, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and The Himalaya Drug Company.

TBRC’s global consumer healthcare market report is segmented by product into OTC pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, by application into retail, online, hospitals.



Consumer Healthcare Market Report 2022 – By Product (OTC Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements), By Application (Retail, Online, Hospitals) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a consumer healthcare market overview, forecast consumer healthcare market size and growth for the whole market, consumer healthcare market segments, geographies, consumer healthcare market trends, consumer healthcare market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

