Electronic Warfare Industry Players Incorporate AI With Neural Networks, Driving Market Growth Rate At Over 5%

Electronic Warfare Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial intelligence with neural networks is an emerging trend in the global electronic warfare market. New advanced technologies in electronic warfare have a great influence on military power. AI-driven algorithms can be useful in a wide range of domains of electronic warfare such as processing of radar signals, detection of jammers, and many others. AI solutions can enable an electronic warfare system to operate autonomously. For instance, in 2020, citadel defense, a US-based company that manufactures counter-drone technologies, launched a software called Titan C-UAS that provides neural networks to defend against adversarial spoofing tactics. The company provides drone protection solutions and artificial intelligence technologies for military, government, electronic warfare, border security, cybersecurity, and commercial applications.

The global electronic warfare market size is expected to grow from $26.54 billion in 2021 to $27.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.04%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global electronic warfare market size is expected to reach $34.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.38%.

The increasing transnational and regional instability is driving the growth of the global electronic warfare market. Transnational and regional instability refers to the political instability in neighboring countries. Many countries have adopted electronic warfare to protect from rising regional instability and to protect themselves from threats by neighboring countries and enhance the protection of air-based, naval-based, land-based vehicles from electronic and radar threats. For instance, according to the Global Peace Index from the Institute for Economics & Peace (IEP), in 2020, political instability increased with twice as many countries deteriorating than improving. The economic impact of violence increased in 2020 to $14.96 trillion, due to an increase in global military expenditure, which rose by 3.7%. According to the electronic warfare market analysis, the increasingly transnational and regional instability drives the electronic warfare market.

Major players covered in the global electronic warfare industry are Lockheed Martin Corporation, BAE Systems PLC, Saab AB, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI), Leonardo SPA, Teledyne Technologies, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., The Boeing Company, Textron and Rockwell Collins.

TBRC’s global electronic warfare market report is segmented by product into EW equipment, electronic warfare operational support (EWOS), by capability into electronic protection, electronic support, electronic attack, by platform into land, naval, airborne, space.

