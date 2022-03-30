Regenerative Medicine Market Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

Reports And Data

Increased incidence of genetic disorders and chronic diseases is projected to drive demand for regenerative medicine during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global regenerative medicine market is forecasted to reach a market size of USD 23.57 Billion by 2027, and register a significantly rapid revenue growth rate, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market for regenerative medicine is witnessing increased demand owing to the emergence of stem cell technology, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and advancements in surgical technologies. However, stringent regulations and high cost of treatment are factors expected to hamper growth of the market.

Untapped potential of nanotechnology is also contributing to market development. Nanotechnology is a powerful tool in regenerating tissues for recreating the nanoscale features. Nanotechnology is widely employed in the biomedical field to control the proliferation and preservation of stem cells.

Increased investment in research and development of regenerative medicines to combat growing genetic and chronic diseases is also contributing to the market revenue. Public as well as private organizations, are investing majorly in research to bring about new development in the field of regenerative medicine. Various strong pipeline projects by research institutes are expected to propel market growth over the near future.

The COVID-19 impact:

The market for regenerative medicine has witnessed increased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. Research is being conducted to use regenerative medicine for the development of vaccines to combat COVID-19. Public and private companies are investing in research and development of regenerative medicine to help with the growing demand for advanced therapies to treat new complex diseases.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector is rapidly growing over the recent years and is expected to witness vast changes due to current coronavirus outbreak. Factors such as rapid developments in the healthcare and medical sector, improvements in the healthcare infrastructure and facilities, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing adoption of telemedicine and ambulatory care services are fueling market growth. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, increasing preference for personalized medicines and point of care diagnosis and home care settings.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Regenerative Medicine market is extremely competitive and consists of several market players operating at global and regional levels. Key players are focusing on adopting various strategies such as R&D investments product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships to gain robust footing in the market and expand their product portfolio.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

MiMedx Group, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AstraZeneca, Smith & Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, Amgen, Inc., and 3M Group, among others.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What market size is the global Regenerative Medicine market expected to reach over the forecast period?

Which factors are expected to hamper global market growth between 2021 and 2028?

Which key factors are expected to driver global Regenerative Medicine market throughout the forecast period?

Which application segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period?

Which leading players are operating in the global Regenerative Medicine market?

What are the key outcomes of Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis?

Global Regenerative Medicine market segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Tissue-Engineered Products

Cell Therapies

Autologous Therapies

Allogeneic Therapies

Gene Therapies

Progenitor & Stem Cell Therapies

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Oncology

Wound Care

Dental

Ocular Disorders

Others

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Synthetic Material

Biologically Derived Material

Genetically Engineered Material

Pharmaceuticals

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

