Business Reporter: Intelligent automation is bringing the insurance sector up to speed
How all insurance stakeholders can benefit from customer experience platformsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, William Roberts, Senior Product Marketing Manager and Meredith Barnes-Cook, Global Head of Insurance & Industries of intelligent automation company Ushur explain how AI deployments and data analytics can be a game changer for insurers. The customer experience insureds have in online retail and other digitally advance sectors has also raised the bar for insurers. Their clients expect now a high degree of personalisation, as well as the ability to have a consistent experience across various physical and digital channels. To be able to meet these requirements, insurers have no choice but to implement digital platforms that can serve as a single source of truth for product, claims and customer service data.
A data-centred approach for customer experiences can also ensure that human intuition is gradually supplanted by insights gleaned from the analysis of both historical and real time data. Unified customer experience platforms bring benefits for both insurers and their clients. Insurers will be able to offer lower prices tailored to customer habits and needs and be able to process more claims with better accuracy. Meanwhile, automated customer experiences will also liberate employees from some of their most repetitive tasks and thus help insurers retain their talent.
The no-code Customer Experience Automation(CXA)TM platform that Ushur has built to enable insurers to better serve their clients, as well as empower their brokers and agents can make the integration of AI solutions and APIs into automated flows fast and straightforward and thus keep the disruption that AI deployments can cause to a minimum.
Read the full article on the Business Reporter site here.
About Business Reporter
Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.
www.business-reporter.co.uk
About Ushur
Ushur’s AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ platform has been purpose-built to intelligently automate entire customer journeys, end to end. In order to deliver delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement the no-code cloud-native SaaS platform combines conversational and knowledge work automation.
www.ushur.com
Business Reporter
Press
+44 208349 4363
email us here