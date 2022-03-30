Iconic Bia Saigon Special reborn with a new look

VIETNAM, March 30 -

Bennett Neo, SABECO's General Director and Venus Teoh, Deputy General Director of Marketing revealed the rebirth of the legendary Bia Saigon Special. — Photo courtesy of of SABECO

HCM CITY — Bia Saigon, a brand of Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corporation (SABECO) on Tuesday launched a special event to mark the rebirth of the legendary Bia Saigon Special.

The opening event kick-starts a series of activities Bia Saigon is implementing in 2022 to bring interesting and unique experiences to consumers and Vietnamese beer connoisseurs.

After more than 20 years in the market, Bia Saigon Special is recognised by many Vietnamese generations for its special taste and iconic packaging. Now, Bia Saigon Special has been reborn with a new taste, packaging and positioning to better fit the needs of the current consumers. While retaining unparalleled quality, Bia Saigon Special has improved its taste by using carefully selected Yakima hops for a long-lasting refreshing taste.

The Yakima hops are imported high quality buds grown in the Yakima Valley of Washington, the largest and oldest hop-growing region in the world.

In addition, Bia Saigon Special applies a special brewing technique called “dry hopping” – hops are added one more time to the fermentation – to achieve a characteristic taste profile with a light fresh aroma, which enhances the extraordinary yet refreshing taste.

The new Bia Saigon Special also comes with enhanced packaging appearance while still retaining its iconic and distinctive bottle that has been part of its legendary identity built over the years.

The Bia Saigon Special 330ml can has changed into modern tall and sleek format, and now features elements of Yakima hops to prop up its new look.

Bia Saigon Special not only aims to show the strong progressive spirit to stay relevant and updated to changing preferences, but also stresses superior product quality and the premium image of the legendary beer brand.

Bennett Neo, General Director of SABECO), said: "The beer category in Việt Nam and around the world has been growing rapidly and consumers’ tastes are evolving over the years, and it is imperative for SABECO to keep up with the times and to continue to stay relevant to changing consumer needs and preferences.”

“SABECO has been improving the quality and production technology over years to put ‘made in Việt Nam’ products on the world map. This rebirth of Bia Saigon Special is our first effort in 2022, setting the ground for more practical and breakthrough initiatives to create greater value and experience for consumers and the community."

Since 1999, Bia Saigon Special has not only quenched the thirst of multiple Vietnamese generations, but also made a name for itself on the international stage by winning numerous prestigious awards and contributing to the globalisation of Vietnamese beer products.

The rebirth of Bia Saigon Special affirms SABECO's more than 147 years of quality and brewing expertise with a deep understanding of the preferences and needs of Vietnamese people.

Venus Teoh, Deputy General Director of Marketing of SABECO, said: “Consumer tastes and preferences have changed dramatically since Bia Saigon Special was first launched in 1999. Today, consumers are looking for beers that are not only refreshing but also have a distinctive fresh flavour that suits their current taste palates.”

“Understanding this need, our brew masters at SABECO have done extensive research and testing to refine Bia Saigon Special recipe and its taste. With newly crafted taste and renewed iconic look, the new Bia Saigon Special is a demonstration of our brew masters' enthusiasm for providing high-quality products made by Vietnamese for Vietnamese consumers.”

The launch of Bia Saigon Special Reborn took place at an exclusive luxurious “Secret Lounge,” which was constructed from an empty, abandoned F&B outlet near Bùi Viện Street. This welcoming event for the rebirth of Bia Saigon Special was rich in musical performances and engaging activities.

Invited guests not only experienced the reborn Bia Saigon Special, but also had the opportunity to experience the unexpected sensory experience of the new variety.

At the event, Bia Saigon Special has also introduced its brand ambassador – Da LAB band, who has topped the charts for 15 years with hits like Một Nhà, Thanh Xuân and Gác Lại Âu Lo. Da LAB band will join Bia Saigon Special in its first ever series of engagement activities and be part of the rebirth to ignite all the senses for an extraordinary experience.

The Secret Lounge will be open exclusively for invited guests and consumers every Saturday from April 2 to 16.

At the Secret Lounge, invited guests and lucky consumers can enjoy Bia Saigon Special with delicious food, extraordinary music and a fashion show and DJ performances.

Bia Saigon Special will also pick and select the ‘luckiest beer taster’ with a prize of up to VNĐ100 million.