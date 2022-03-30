Flower and Ornamental Plants Market to Grow by USD 72540 Million : Global Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2027

Dummen Orange, Syngenta Flowers, Finlays, Beekenkamp, Karuturi

Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the Flower and Ornamental Plants. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to Flower and Ornamental Plants market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

Ornamental plants are plants that are grown for decorative purposes in gardens and landscape design projects, as houseplants, for cut flowers and specimen display. The cultivation of these, called floriculture, forms a major branch of horticulture.

The global Flower and Ornamental Plants market was valued at USD 47560 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 72540 million by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2021-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the Flower and Ornamental Plants market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

By Company



Dümmen Orange

Syngenta Flowers

Finlays

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Oserian

Selecta One

Washington Bulb

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

Carzan Flowers

Rosebud

Kariki

Multiflora

Karen Roses

Harvest Flower

Queens Group

Ball Horticultural

Afriflora

Double H

Top 5 companies occupied about 1% market share.

Market Segmentation:

Flower and Ornamental Plants market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide Flower and Ornamental Plants report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

Potted Plants

Cut Flowers

Segment by Application

Home

Commercial

Regional Analysis:

Europe is the largest Flower and Ornamental Plants market with about 47% market share. Asia-Pacific is follower, accounting for about 20% market share.

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Questions answered in the Flower and Ornamental Plants market research report:

What is the Flower and Ornamental Plants market size?

What are the market driving factors behind the Flower and Ornamental Plants market?

What are the market trends and forecast for the global Flower and Ornamental Plants market?

What are the trends and forecasts based on market research and analysis of Flower and Ornamental Plants market segmentation by type, application, geography?

Which are the major global Flower and Ornamental Plants companies?

What is the CAGR and Revenue expected in future?

Detailed TOC of Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Outlook 2022

1 Flower and Ornamental Plants Market Overview

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

3 Flower and Ornamental Plants Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

4 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Historic Market Analysis by Type

5 Global Flower and Ornamental Plants Historic Market Analysis by Application

6 Key Companies Profiled

7 Flower and Ornamental Plants Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9 Market Dynamics

10 Global Market Forecast

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

