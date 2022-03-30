Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market CAGR of 6.9% by 2022-2028| Industry Growth, Trends by Regions, Global Share, Current Trends, Players by Revenue

/EIN News/ -- Pune, March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market report delivers a complete overview of key components like drivers, limitations, historic and current trends, technical development, and future growth. Research report contains company analysis, size, share, revenue and sales of the company, current advancements. Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) market analysis also focuses on the global key top industry players in the market, with details such as company profiles, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue.

Tert-Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) is colorless oil liquid, and diffuses foul smell. It is insoluble in water, soluble in alcohol, ether, acetone, benzene, gasoline and other organic solvents and esters. It is mainly used as molecular weight modifier.

The global Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) market size is estimated to be worth USD 357.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 532.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.9% during the review period.

The top players are concentrating mostly on technical developments in order to increase efficiency. The long-term growth patterns for this market can be taken by continuing the current development progresses and financial strength to participate in the best strategies.

The Major Players in the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) Market Are:

The industry's leading producers are Chevronphillips, Arkema and ISU, which accounted for 44.85%, 31.34% and 20.65% of revenue in 2019.

Chevronphillips

Arkema

ISU

Sanshin Chemical

Segment by Type

TDM Products Based on Dodecene

TDM Products Based on Propylene

Segment by Application

Styrene–Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Nitrile Rubber (NBR)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Surfactant

Others

Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) market reports offers key study on the market position of the Tertiary Dodecyl Mercaptan (TDM) manufacturers with facts and figures, definition, expert opinions and the latest expansions through the globe. The report also calculates the market size, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share, cost structure and growth rate.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

