Operating Room Management Solutions Market Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trends Analysis by 2027
Growing focus on improving operating room efficiency during surgeries is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Operating Room Management Solutions market.
The global operating room management solutions market is projected to be valued at USD 5,487.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for operating room management solutions can be attributed to increasing focus on improving operating room efficiency. Improper planning and scheduling in operating rooms often negatively impact healthcare facilities and patient outcomes. For example, overbooked operating rooms can cause delay in providing appropriate patient care post-surgery, and under-booked operating rooms can lead to wastage of resources leading to monetary loss for healthcare facilities.
To Get a PDF Sample Copy of the Report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/468
Currently, technologies such as advanced analytics, play an essential role in enhancing the perioperative services that are critical to providing proper patient care. Analytics comprising hospital policies, rules, and historical patterns allow healthcare facilities to derive crucial insights in better managing the operating rooms.
Leading Players Profiled in the Report: Cerner Corporation, Surgical Information Systems LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, DXC Technology, McKesson Corporation, Steris Corporation, Brainlab, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, and Picis Clinical Solutions Inc., etc
Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Operating Room Management Solutions business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Operating Room Management Solutions market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.
Key Highlights of Report
In January 2020, Brainlab made an announcement about purchase of VisionTree Software, Inc., which is a firm engaged in developing patient-centric and cloud-based solutions for data collection and health management.
Anesthesia information management system allows anesthetists to efficiently streamlining preoperative evaluation, real-time decision support, intra-operative automated documentation, and remote monitoring.
The operating room management solutions market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR in the period 2020-2027, which can be attributed to lower healthcare costs, large population and patient base, and increasing number of surgical procedures in countries in the region.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/468
Emergen Research has segmented the global operating room management solutions market in terms of solution type, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:
Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
Data management and communication solutions
Operating room supply management solutions
Anesthesia information management solutions
Operating room scheduling solutions
Performance management solutions
Others
Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
On-premises
Cloud-based
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
Hospitals
Ambulatory surgical centers
Others
Gain Access to the Complete Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/operating-room-management-solutions-market
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Request customization of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/468
Key questions addressed in the report:
What are the key factors driving the global Operating Room Management Solutions market?
Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?
Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?
What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Operating Room Management Solutions market?
What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?
Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.
Browse Related Reports:
In-Vitro Diagnostics Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-diagnostics-market
Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-sequencing-sample-preparation-market
Ventilator Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ventilator-market
Teleradiology Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/teleradiology-services-market
Healthcare Robotics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-robotics-market
About Emergen Research
At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+16047579756 ext.
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn