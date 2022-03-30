Operating Room Management Solutions Market Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trends Analysis by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Growing focus on improving operating room efficiency during surgeries is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global Operating Room Management Solutions Market - Forecast to 2027,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global Operating Room Management Solutions market.

The global operating room management solutions market is projected to be valued at USD 5,487.7 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growing demand for operating room management solutions can be attributed to increasing focus on improving operating room efficiency. Improper planning and scheduling in operating rooms often negatively impact healthcare facilities and patient outcomes. For example, overbooked operating rooms can cause delay in providing appropriate patient care post-surgery, and under-booked operating rooms can lead to wastage of resources leading to monetary loss for healthcare facilities.

Currently, technologies such as advanced analytics, play an essential role in enhancing the perioperative services that are critical to providing proper patient care. Analytics comprising hospital policies, rules, and historical patterns allow healthcare facilities to derive crucial insights in better managing the operating rooms.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report: Cerner Corporation, Surgical Information Systems LLC, Epic Systems Corporation, DXC Technology, McKesson Corporation, Steris Corporation, Brainlab, Becton, Dickinson and Company, GE Healthcare, and Picis Clinical Solutions Inc., etc

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Operating Room Management Solutions business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Operating Room Management Solutions market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

Key Highlights of Report

In January 2020, Brainlab made an announcement about purchase of VisionTree Software, Inc., which is a firm engaged in developing patient-centric and cloud-based solutions for data collection and health management.

Anesthesia information management system allows anesthetists to efficiently streamlining preoperative evaluation, real-time decision support, intra-operative automated documentation, and remote monitoring.

The operating room management solutions market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR in the period 2020-2027, which can be attributed to lower healthcare costs, large population and patient base, and increasing number of surgical procedures in countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global operating room management solutions market in terms of solution type, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:

Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Data management and communication solutions

Operating room supply management solutions

Anesthesia information management solutions

Operating room scheduling solutions

Performance management solutions

Others

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

On-premises

Cloud-based

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgical centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Operating Room Management Solutions market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Operating Room Management Solutions market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

