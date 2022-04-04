Niswey Becomes the first HubSpot Elite Partner Headquartered in Asia
India-based martech company, Niswey is now an Elite HubSpot Solutions Partner, the highest tier in the HubSpot partner ecosystem.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- India-based martech company, Niswey is now an Elite HubSpot Solutions Partner, the highest tier in the HubSpot partner ecosystem. This makes Niswey the first agency headquartered in Asia to be awarded the Elite status. HubSpot is a leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies and provides software and support to help companies grow better.
The Elite tiering is an invite-only tier of HubSpot awarded to the best partners in the world, with the capabilities to not just bring new customers on board, but also enable them to grow better via a range of services, such as migrations, onboarding, integrations, web development and optimization, and inbound marketing.
Brian Garvey, VP of the Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot said, “HubSpot’s partner community is essential to our goal of helping millions of organizations grow better. Niswey has played a significant role in helping our APAC customers get the most out of HubSpot, with their highly skilled and empathetic team. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I’m thrilled to congratulate Niswey on becoming a HubSpot Elite partner.”
As of now, there are a total of 42 Elite partners in the Solutions Directory out of thousands of partners in the HubSpot ecosystem. Niswey is now one of them.
Thrilled at the achievement, Suma E P, CEO, Niswey said, "This is a proud moment for all of us at Niswey. Back in 2016, it was very hard for us to imagine we would hit the highest partner tiering in HubSpot. But we have always believed in this platform that creates tremendous value for businesses. With a lot of support from the HubSpot team, and our team's continuous expertise building, we are now the first partner headquartered in Asia to reach the Elite status. And this strengthens our resolve to continue to help HubSpot customers grow better."
Niswey is also the proud recipient of the HubSpot Customer First Award for APAC, for 2021. The firm also represents Southeast Asia in the HubSpot Partner Advisory Council (PAC), and has hosted several events for the HubSpot Users Group (HUG) community since 2019.
About Niswey
Niswey is a martech company based in New Delhi. The company has SaaS products for the HubSpot ecosystem as well as delivers inbound marketing and account based marketing services. Niswey is a HubSpot Elite Solutions Partner, and is rated by Clutch as one of the Top 15 HubSpot partners in the world. The company provides HubSpot onboarding, implementation, development, management and integration services to its mid-size and enterprise clients. Among its clients are DHI, ResMed, Lixil India, MakeMyTrip, Increff and Gojek. For more information, please visit https://www.niswey.com/
